Where To Watch ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Online Free: Is 'Shazam 2' Streaming On HBO Max Or Netflix

Get ready to add another superhero movie to your queue! Four years after Shazam hit theaters, it’s finally getting a sequel with Shazam! Fury of the Gods.
The DC movie follows Billy Batson (Zachary Levi) and his foster siblings as they turn into superheroes upon saying the word, “Shazam!” In the 130-minute film, the group must stop the Daughters of Atlas from using a weapon that could destroy the world.
So where can you watch Shazam! Fury of the Gods? Is it on HBO Max? What about Netflix? Here’s everything we know about the upcoming movie:
When Will Shazam! Fury of the Gods Be Released?
Shazam! Fury of the Gods was set to be released in theaters on December 21, 2022, but has since been postponed to March 17, 2023. The film was originally supposed to come out on April 1, 2022. However, the COVID-19 pandemic caused this sequel to be delayed to November 4, 2022, and then to June 2, 2023. Fortunately, Warner Bros. moved Shazam! Fury of the Gods up to December 16, 2022, before pushing the movie back to December 21 of the same year, so it wouldn't compete with Avatar: The Way of Water.
Is Shazam! Fury of the Gods Coming to Movie Theaters?
Yes, Shazam! Fury of The Gods will be released exclusively in theaters on March 17, 2023. Originally, the movie was expected to be released on April 1, 2021, but was then pushed to November 4, 2021, and again to March 17, 2023, with these delays ultimately being caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Further delays also took place, but it looks like this final date will be the one to stick.
Where To Watch Shazam! Fury of the Gods:
As of now, the only place to watch Shazam! Fury of the Gods is to go to a movie theater when it drops on Friday, March 17. You can find a local showing on Fandango.
Other than that, you will have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Prime Video, Apple, and Vudu or stream on HBO Max. Read on for more information.
Is Shazam! Fury of the Gods Available for Streaming Online?
Right now, there are currently no confirmed plans for streaming Shazam! Fury of the Gods. As more cinemas open up and theater attendance continues to rise post-pandemic, simultaneous streaming and theater releases are becoming less common. However, if past titles are anything to go by, it's a safe bet that Fury Of The Gods will join its DCEU siblings on HBO Max within the next few months. It's possible that you'll also be able to rent or buy copies of the movie on other
streaming platforms, such as Amazon or YouTube but again, it'll be a while before the movie becomes available anywhere other than in theaters.
When Will Shazam! Fury of the Gods Be Streaming On HBO MAX?
Since Shazam! Fury of the Gods is being distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery, it will, indeed, join HBO Max. However, unlike last year when the company would drop their movies on the streaming platform the same day they were released in theaters, we are going to have to wait at least 45 days before we can watch from the comfort of our living rooms.
While there is no official streaming release date yet, Black Adam, another Warner Bros. movie, was released in theaters on Oct. 21 and didn’t make its way to HBO Max until Dec. 16 — just over 45 days after it debuted. If Shazam! Fury of the Gods follows the same trajectory, it’s possible we won’t be able to stream it until early May 2023.
Will Shazam! Fury of the Gods Be On Netflix?
No, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is not on Netflix — and it likely won’t be any time soon seeing as it is going to stream on HBO Max. In the meantime, you’ll just have to head out to a theater or wait for it to become available on streaming and VOD.
Will Shazam! Fury of the Gods Be On Hulu?
Viewers are saying that they want to view the new action movie Shazam! Fury of the Gods on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.
Who's In the Shazam! Fury of the Gods Cast?
The cast of Fury of the Gods is expansive, considering the fact that Billy and each of his five foster siblings are played by two separate actors: one for their regular form, and the other acting as their superhero counterpart. The cast members playing the Shazam super-family are as follows: Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson and Shazam; Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy, with Adam Brody as his superhero self; Jovan Armand as Pedro, with D.J Cotrona as his superhero self; Grace Fulton as Mary, also playing her superhero self; Faithe Herman as Darla, with Meagan Good as her superhero self; and Ian Chen as Eugene, with Ross Butler playing his superhero self.
Fury of the Gods also stars Dame Helen Mirren as Hespera, Lucy Liu as Kalypso, and Rachel Zegler as Anthea, the Daughters of Atlas and main antagonists of the film. Marta Milans and Cooper Vasques return as Billy's foster parents, along with Djimon Hounsou as the ancient wizard Shazam.
