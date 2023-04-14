Where To Watch 'The Pope’s Exorcist' Free Online Streaming at Home Here's How

Horror Movies! Here are options for downloading or watching The Pope’s Exorcist streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the Sony Pictures horror movies at home. Is The Pope’s Exorcist 2023 available to stream? Is watching The Pope's Exorcist on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.
Starring Russell Crowe as Father Gabriele Amorth, The Pope's Exorcist may just be the next horror flick to have you sleeping with your lights on.
The movie — which is inspired by the actual files of real life exorcist Father Gabriele Amorth — follows the priest as he investigates a young boy’s possession, resulting in him unearthing a “centuries-old conspiracy” the Vatican has kept under wraps.
The prospect of Russell Crowe in a horror movie is an interesting one. The Oscar-winning star has done just about every kind of movie over the years, but he has steadfastly avoided the spooky side of cinema
From Gladiator to Thor: Love and Thunder, Russell Crowe is known for playing unusual roles and portraying them exceptionally. And the Academy Award-winning actor is doing it once again in The Pope’s Exorcist, in a role we have never seen him play before. Crowe leads the cast as Father Gabriele Amorth, a character based on the eponymous real-life priest who was the official exorcist of the Vatican appointed by the Pope. In his lifetime, Amorth had performed (and documented) thousands of exorcisms and founded the International Association of Exorcists. The Pope’s Exorcist is adapted from Father Amorth’s personal anecdotes as penned in his memoirs, An Exorcist Tells His Story and An Exorcist: More Stories.
The plot of the horror film follows the priest’s investigation into the demonic possession of a young boy, which leads him to uncover centuries-old secrets and conspiracies by the Vatican.
The Pope’s Exorcist is helmed by Julius Avery, the director of Samaritan, Overlord, and Son of a Gun; and written by Michael Petroni (The Book Thief), and Evan Spiliotopoulos (Beauty and the Beast), from a story by Petroni, R. Dean McCreary, and Chester Hastings. Among other cast members, the film also stars Daniel Zovatto (It Follows) as Father Esquibel, Alex Essoe (Doctor Sleep) as Julia, Franco Nero (John Wick: Chapter 2) as The Pope, Laurel Marsden (Ms. Marvel) as Amy, Peter DeSouza-Feighoney as Henry, Cornell John (Gangs of London) as Bishop Lumumba, and Ralph Ineson (Game of Thrones) as the voice of the Demon.
When Is The Pope’s Exorcist Release Date?
Production began in 2020 when Screen Gems bought the rights to Amorth's story. After a directorial replacement and script revisions, filming took place from August to October 2022 in Ireland. It was released in India on April 7, 2023, and is scheduled to be released in the United States on April 14, 2023.
As of now, the only way to watch The Pope's Exorcist is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, April 14. You can find a local showing on Fandango.
Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or buy on digital platforms such as Amazon, Vudu, Apple and YouTube, or become available to stream on Netflix.
There’s no word on the streaming release of The Pope’s Exorcist yet. As of now, the film is slated for only a theatrical release. So, if you are expecting to watch it on your couch hiding behind your pillow, then you might have to postpone that plan and head to the theaters. However, since this film is a Sony production, it falls under the production company’s deal with Netflix, where all theatrical releases by Sony Pictures end up on Netflix a few months after the premiere. So, The Pope’s Exorcist might also follow suit. So, stay tuned for the latest update/s on the streaming release of The Pope's Exorcist.
If you're wondering if you can stream The Pope's Exorcist online at home, it's not currently an option. At the moment, the only way to watch the horror film is by heading over to your local movie theater and purchasing a ticket.
Yes, The Pope’s Exorcist will eventually be on Netflix as a result of a deal inked between the streaming platform and the movie’s distributor, Sony Pictures. The deal gives the streamer U.S. rights to all the company’s theatrical films starting in 2022.
While a streaming release date has not yet been announced, we can make an estimate based on another recent Sony film. The Woman King was released in theaters on Sept. 16, 2022, before it came to Netflix on Feb. 16, 2023 — around five months after it debuted. If The Pope’s Exorcist follows the same pattern, we could be watching from the comfort of our homes by mid-September 2023.
However, a digital release date should arrive much sooner. The Storm Reid-led thriller Missing was released in theaters on Jan. 20 before becoming available to purchase or rent on March 7 — about 45 days after its debut. By that logic, The Pope’s Exorcist should come to digital by late May 2023.
No, The Pope’s Exorcist will not be HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. In the meantime, you’ll just have to head out to a movie theater or wait for it to become available to stream on Netflix.
Viewers are saying that they want to view the new horror movie The Pope's Exorcist on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.
The Pope’s Exorcist Cast and Characters
Julius Avery, the director of Samaritan, Overlord, and Son of a Gun, is at the helm of this promising new horror movie.
Inspired by the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican, The Pope's Exorcist follows Amorth as he investigates a young boy's terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden.
