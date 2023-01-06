Where to Watch 'The Whale' (Free) Online Streaming At home Here's How

A24 Movies! Here are options for downloading or watching The Whale streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit,1movies, 9movies and yes movies, including where to watch the anticipated Brendan Fraser's movie at home. Is The Whale 2023 available to stream? Is watching The Whale New Movie on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.
Watch Now: The Whale (2022) Online Free
Since The Whale debuted at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival back in September, it's gotten nothing but awards season buzz. Apart from director Darren Aronofsky being behind the new A24 psychological drama, it features memorable performances from The Mummy actor Brendan Fraser and Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink.
Based on Samuel D. Hunter's 2012 play of the same name, The Whale follows Charlie, a reclusive English teacher. As he grieves the death of his partner, he decides to try and rebuild a connection with someone he's currently estranged from: his 17-year-old daughter Elle (Sadie Sink).
Whether you want to see it to celebrate Brendan's return to film or you're simply intrigued by the movie's plot, you're probably wondering where you can watch and stream The Whale at home. Luckily, the search is over. Here's what we know about where to watch and stream The Whale online:
The Whale Streaming Release Date
The Whale will hit theaters in the U.S. this Friday, December 9. The movie first premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September 2022. The Whale is not currently available to stream online and there's been no official announcement regarding its streaming release date.
Unfortunately, we also have no information on The Whale's future streaming platform. A24 movies are currently spread across all the major streaming services, making it difficult to guess where The Whale will land. We'll be sure to update this article updated with the latest info on whether it's going to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, or somewhere else. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or buy on digital platforms like Vudu, Amazon, YouTube, or Apple.
Where to Watch Streaming The Whale Online?
Since a digital release date has not been announced yet, it’s hard to say when The Whale will be available on digital. But based on previous A24 films, like Aftersun, we can make a guess of around 45 days to two months after its theatrical release, which would land around late January or early February.
Watch Now: The Whale (2022) Online Free
Aftersun first hit theaters on Oct. 21 and it will become available to purchase or rent on digital platforms like Prime Video on Dec. 20. However, others movies, like Everything Everywhere All At Once became available around 70 days after its theatrical release.
Can I watch The Whale at home?
When The Whale is released on December 9, it will only be available to view in theaters, not online for streaming or on demand just yet.
But it's likely that the psychological drama will be available to rent or buy online a couple of months after its release (which is pretty standard for movies from its distributor, A24). As for what platform it might stream on, over two dozen A24 films landed on HBO Max in August, but they were from past years. So maybe eventually The Whale will find a home on HBO Max, but that's just a guess until the streamer confirms it outright.
Is The Whale Available On Netflix?
From the mailbag, “Is The Whale available on Netflix?” No. Nor will it be anytime soon, for that matter!
It’s hard to believe it has been 20 years since Wes Craven unleashed his horror film masterpiece “The Whale” upon the world. A landmark film in many regards, it became an instant classic which has inspired countless filmmakers and spawned four sequels in just as many years. Because of this, we can expect many fun The Whale-related tidbits to hit the media over the next few months, but for now, let’s focus on a very simple question:
Is The Whale Available On Hulu?
Viewers are saying that they want to view the new movie The Whale on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free services for movie streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.
Can I Watch The Whale On HBO Max?
No, The Whale will not be on HBO Max since it is not a Warner Bros. movie. Last year, the company dropped its movies on the streamer the same day they premiered in theaters. However, they have since stopped doing that and, like many others, started allowing a 45-day window between the theatrical debut and the streaming release.