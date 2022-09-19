Where to Watch ‘The Woman King’ (Free) online streaming at Home Here’s How

Sony Pictures! Are you looking to download or watch The Woman King online? The Woman King is available for Free Streaming 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the drama movie The Woman King at home. The Woman King 2022 full movie streaming is free here! Is The Woman King available to stream? Is watching The Woman King on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found a faithful streaming option/service.
Watch Now: The Woman King Online Free
Viola Davis has played such a variety of characters that it’s not surprising to see her do something new and different every single time. But The Woman King will see the Academy Award-winning actor in a never-seen-before role, and we can’t wait for it to land at the theatres this fall.
The Woman King is a historical epic inspired by the true events surrounding the Dahomey Amazons and their all-female warriors, the Agojie. Based on a story by Maria Bello and Dana Stevens, the plot follows an invincible army general played by Davis, Nanisca, and how she trains the women of the clan to fight off European invaders. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the action-drama movie also features Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Thuso Mbedu, and John Boyega, among many others.
With such a powerful storyline, great cast, and historical setting, The Woman King promises to be an all-rounded cinematic experience. So, if you are looking forward to catching this film when it arrives this week, then check out our handy guide below to find out how, when, and where you can watch this upcoming historical feature.
Here’s everything you need to know about A highly-anticipated new movie in 2022. We’ve got you covered on how to watch The Woman King right now..
The Woman King Release Date
The Woman King had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2022. Sony Pictures Releasing will release the film in around 3,000 theatres, including IMAX screens, in the United States on September 16, 2022.
Is The Woman King streaming?
No, The Woman King is not available to stream as of right now.
Just how long The Woman King will play exclusively in movie theatres is TBD, though recent trends have movies going online generally between 30-45 days after their initial release. That doesn’t necessarily mean streaming, though, as many movies opt for digital on-demand before being available on a streaming service.
Complicating things for The Woman King is that it is a TriStar Pictures movie (under the Sony Entertainment banner). The studio does not have a streaming service of its own like Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, HBO Max or Peacock. So when and where The Woman King does make its eventual streaming debut is up in the air.
Where to Watch The Woman King Online?
There are currently no platforms that have the rights to Watch The Woman King Online. MAPPA has decided to air the movie only in theatres because it has been a huge success. The studio, on the other hand, does not wish to divert revenue. Streaming the movie would only slash the profits, not increase them.
Watch Now: The Woman King Online Free
As a result, no streaming services are authorized to offer The Woman King for free. The film would, however, very definitely be acquired by services like Funimation, Netflix, and Crunchyroll. As a last consideration, which of these outlets will likely distribute the film worldwide?
Is The Woman King Available on Hulu?
At the time of writing, The Woman King is not available to stream on Hulu through the traditional account, which starts at $6.99. However, if you have the HBO Max extension on your Hulu account, you can watch additional movies and shoes on Hulu. This type of package costs $14.99 per month.
Is The Woman King Available on Disney Plus?
Sorry, The Woman King is not streaming on Disney Plus. With Disney+, you can have a wide range of shows from Marvel, Star Wars, Disney+, Pixar, ESPN, and National Geographic to choose from on the streaming platform for the price of $7.99 monthly or $79.99 annually.
Is The Woman King Available on HBO Max?
You won’t find The Woman King on HBO Max. But if you’re still interested in the service, it’s $14.99 per month, which gives you full access to the entire vault and is also ad-free, or $9.99 per month with ads. However, the annual versions for both are cheaper, with the ad-free plan at $150 and the ad-supported plan at $100.
Where to Watch ‘The Woman King’ (Free) online streaming at Home Here’s How
Sony Pictures! Are you looking to download or watch The Woman King online? The Woman King is available for Free Streaming 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the drama movie The Woman King at home. The Woman King 2022 full movie streaming is free here! Is The Woman King available to stream? Is watching The Woman King on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found a faithful streaming option/service.