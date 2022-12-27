Where to Watch 'World Juniors 2023' Live Streaming IIHF Ice Hockey Championship Game Free on Reddit In Canada/United States

It's one of the happiest periods of the hockey season. It’s Merry Christmas, and the IIHF World Juniors Ice Hockey Championship 2023 is here. Junior hockey is back at its usual time this year. It will take place from December 26 to January 5, in Halifax and Moncton. Here’s everything you need to know about World Juniors Ice Hockey Championship 2023, dates, full schedule, teams, and how to watch.

How to watch World Juniors Ice Hockey Championship

Date: 26th December to January 5

Where: Scotiabank Centre/Avenir Centre

TV: TSN/NHL Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch Live Now)

The IIHF was compelled to reschedule the 2022 tournament to the summer, so the games resume their usual schedule. With 19 gold medals, Canada enters the competition as the nation with the most victories at the competition after defeating Finland in August.

For the 2023 World Juniors in the Maritimes, the same 10 teams that competed in Edmonton for the 2022 edition will return, albeit with significant personnel changes. However, several of the best players from 2022 are back this winter, including Luke Hughes and Logan Cooley for the USA, as well as Connor Bedard, Logan Stankoven, and Olen Zellweger for Canada.

 

When is the Junior Hockey Championship 2023?

On December 26, 2022, the IIHF Junior Hockey Championship will begin. On January 5, 2023, the Gold Medal match will mark its conclusion.

It’s the usual time of kick-off of the tournament on the day after Christmas. The Group Stage matches will take place over the first six days. The quarter-finals will start on Jan. 2, the semi-finals on Jan. 4, and the medal matches will be on Jan. 5.

  • Start Date: Monday, 26 December 2022
  • End Date: Thursday, 5 January 2023

Where is the Junior Hockey Championship 2023?

  • Location: Halifax N.S./Moncton, N.B.
  • Venue: Scotiabank Centre/Avenir Centre

This year, the U20 Hockey Championship will take place in two locations, Halifax, N.S., and Moncton N.B.

Some games will take place at Scotiabank Center, Halifax, Nova Scotia. Other games will be at Avenir Center, Moncton, and New Brunswick.

This year’s competition was planned to take place in Russia. However, the location was shifted due to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Moreover, IIHF banned Russia and Belarus from the competition.

Teams and Groups

10 teams are divided into two groups, Group A and B, in the junior hockey championship.

Group A

Group B

Canada

USA

Sweden

Finland

Czechia

Switzerland

Germany

Slovakia

Austria

Latvia

  

 

The games will be played in a round-robin format. In the group stage, teams earn 3 points for a regulation win, 2 points for an overtime win, 1 point for an overtime loss, and no points for a regulation loss.

The top 4 teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals, followed by the semi-finals, bronze medal, and gold medal games.

World Juniors Hockey Championship: Full Schedule

Here’s the full schedule of the world juniors 2023 tournament.

Monday, Dec. 26

Matchup

Time (ET)

TV

Finland vs. Switzerland

11 a.m.

TSN/NHL Network

Sweden vs. Austria

1:30 p.m.

TSN/NHL Network

Latvia vs. USA

4 p.m.

TSN/NHL Network

Czechia vs. Canada

6:30 p.m.

TSN/NHL Network

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Matchup

Time (ET)

TV

Finland vs. Slovakia

11 a.m.

TSN/NHL Network

Germany vs. Sweden

1:30 p.m.

TSN/NHL Network

Switzerland vs. Latvia

4 p.m.

TSN/NHL Network

Austria vs. Czechia

6:30 p.m.

TSN/NHL Network

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Matchup

Time (ET)

TV

Slovakia vs. USA

4 p.m.

TSN/NHL Network

Canada vs. Germany

6:30 p.m.

TSN/NHL Network

Thursday, Dec. 29

Matchup

Time (ET)

TV

Latvia vs. Finland

11 a.m.

TSN/NHL Network

Sweden vs. Czechia

1:30 p.m.

TSN/NHL Network

USA vs. Switzerland

4 p.m.

TSN/NHL Network

Austria vs. Canada

6:30 p.m.

TSN/NHL Network

Friday, Dec. 30

Matchup

Time (ET)

TV

Slovakia vs. Latvia

11 a.m.

TSN/NHL Network

Germany vs. Austria

4:30 p.m.

TSN/NHL Network

Saturday, Dec. 31

Matchup

Time (ET)

TV

Switzerland vs. Slovakia

11 a.m.

TSN/NHL Network

Czechia vs. Germany

1:30 p.m.

TSN/NHL Network

USA vs. Finland

4 p.m.

TSN/NHL Network

Canada vs. Sweden

6:30 p.m.

TSN/NHL Network

Monday, Jan. 2

Matchup

Time (ET)

TV

Placement Game

9:30 a.m.

TSN/NHL Network

Quarterfinal

11 a.m.

TSN/NHL Network

Quarterfinal

1:30 p.m.

TSN/NHL Network

Quarterfinal

4 p.m.

TSN/NHL Network

Quarterfinal

6:30 p.m.

TSN/NHL Network

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Matchup

Time (ET)

TV

Placement Game

11 a.m.

TSN/NHL Network

Semifinal

2:30 p.m.

TSN/NHL Network

Semifinal

6:30 p.m.

TSN/NHL Network

Thursday, Jan. 5

Matchup

Time (ET)

TV

Placement Game

11 a.m.

TSN/NHL Network

Bronze Medal Game

2:30 p.m.

TSN/NHL Network

Gold Medal Game

6:30 p.m.

TSN/NHL Network

How to watch the World Juniors 2023

TV Channel

The 2023 World Juniors will be available live on TV via TSN and NHL Networks. All the games will be available on both channels.

Live Stream

Fans in Canada can watch the live stream on TSN.ca and TSN App. In the United States, cable cutters can tune in to NHL Network via fuboTV.

World Juniors 2023 Odds and Favorites:

The hosts and defending champions, Canada are the hot favorites to take the title this year. They are expected to face a tough challenge from last year’s Silver Medalists Finland, the 2021 winners USA and Sweden. All the mentioned four teams are well equipped in all departments and have the prowess to take away the trophy at the end of the day.

The Canadian team looks strong on paper and has been termed favorites by bookmakers with the odds at -119. They are followed by the USA which is ranked at +345.

It’s all to play for and whoever is able to hold their nerves in the tense moment will be crowned the winner.

Disclaimer: 

