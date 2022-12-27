Where to Watch 'World Juniors 2023' Live Streaming IIHF Ice Hockey Championship Game Free on Reddit In Canada/United States

It's one of the happiest periods of the hockey season. It’s Merry Christmas, and the IIHF World Juniors Ice Hockey Championship 2023 is here. Junior hockey is back at its usual time this year. It will take place from December 26 to January 5, in Halifax and Moncton. Here’s everything you need to know about World Juniors Ice Hockey Championship 2023, dates, full schedule, teams, and how to watch.
How to watch World Juniors Ice Hockey Championship
Date: 26th December to January 5
Where: Scotiabank Centre/Avenir Centre
TV: TSN/NHL Network
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch Live Now)
The IIHF was compelled to reschedule the 2022 tournament to the summer, so the games resume their usual schedule. With 19 gold medals, Canada enters the competition as the nation with the most victories at the competition after defeating Finland in August.
For the 2023 World Juniors in the Maritimes, the same 10 teams that competed in Edmonton for the 2022 edition will return, albeit with significant personnel changes. However, several of the best players from 2022 are back this winter, including Luke Hughes and Logan Cooley for the USA, as well as Connor Bedard, Logan Stankoven, and Olen Zellweger for Canada.
When is the Junior Hockey Championship 2023?
On December 26, 2022, the IIHF Junior Hockey Championship will begin. On January 5, 2023, the Gold Medal match will mark its conclusion.
It’s the usual time of kick-off of the tournament on the day after Christmas. The Group Stage matches will take place over the first six days. The quarter-finals will start on Jan. 2, the semi-finals on Jan. 4, and the medal matches will be on Jan. 5.
- Start Date: Monday, 26 December 2022
- End Date: Thursday, 5 January 2023
Where is the Junior Hockey Championship 2023?
- Location: Halifax N.S./Moncton, N.B.
- Venue: Scotiabank Centre/Avenir Centre
This year, the U20 Hockey Championship will take place in two locations, Halifax, N.S., and Moncton N.B.
Some games will take place at Scotiabank Center, Halifax, Nova Scotia. Other games will be at Avenir Center, Moncton, and New Brunswick.
This year’s competition was planned to take place in Russia. However, the location was shifted due to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Moreover, IIHF banned Russia and Belarus from the competition.
Teams and Groups
10 teams are divided into two groups, Group A and B, in the junior hockey championship.
Group A
Group B
Canada
USA
Sweden
Finland
Czechia
Switzerland
Germany
Slovakia
Austria
Latvia
The games will be played in a round-robin format. In the group stage, teams earn 3 points for a regulation win, 2 points for an overtime win, 1 point for an overtime loss, and no points for a regulation loss.
The top 4 teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals, followed by the semi-finals, bronze medal, and gold medal games.
World Juniors Hockey Championship: Full Schedule
Here’s the full schedule of the world juniors 2023 tournament.
Monday, Dec. 26
Matchup
Time (ET)
TV
Finland vs. Switzerland
11 a.m.
TSN/NHL Network
Sweden vs. Austria
1:30 p.m.
TSN/NHL Network
Latvia vs. USA
4 p.m.
TSN/NHL Network
Czechia vs. Canada
6:30 p.m.
TSN/NHL Network
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Matchup
Time (ET)
TV
Finland vs. Slovakia
11 a.m.
TSN/NHL Network
Germany vs. Sweden
1:30 p.m.
TSN/NHL Network
Switzerland vs. Latvia
4 p.m.
TSN/NHL Network
Austria vs. Czechia
6:30 p.m.
TSN/NHL Network
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Matchup
Time (ET)
TV
Slovakia vs. USA
4 p.m.
TSN/NHL Network
Canada vs. Germany
6:30 p.m.
TSN/NHL Network
Thursday, Dec. 29
Matchup
Time (ET)
TV
Latvia vs. Finland
11 a.m.
TSN/NHL Network
Sweden vs. Czechia
1:30 p.m.
TSN/NHL Network
USA vs. Switzerland
4 p.m.
TSN/NHL Network
Austria vs. Canada
6:30 p.m.
TSN/NHL Network
Friday, Dec. 30
Matchup
Time (ET)
TV
Slovakia vs. Latvia
11 a.m.
TSN/NHL Network
Germany vs. Austria
4:30 p.m.
TSN/NHL Network
Saturday, Dec. 31
Matchup
Time (ET)
TV
Switzerland vs. Slovakia
11 a.m.
TSN/NHL Network
Czechia vs. Germany
1:30 p.m.
TSN/NHL Network
USA vs. Finland
4 p.m.
TSN/NHL Network
Canada vs. Sweden
6:30 p.m.
TSN/NHL Network
Monday, Jan. 2
Matchup
Time (ET)
TV
Placement Game
9:30 a.m.
TSN/NHL Network
Quarterfinal
11 a.m.
TSN/NHL Network
Quarterfinal
1:30 p.m.
TSN/NHL Network
Quarterfinal
4 p.m.
TSN/NHL Network
Quarterfinal
6:30 p.m.
TSN/NHL Network
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Matchup
Time (ET)
TV
Placement Game
11 a.m.
TSN/NHL Network
Semifinal
2:30 p.m.
TSN/NHL Network
Semifinal
6:30 p.m.
TSN/NHL Network
Thursday, Jan. 5
Matchup
Time (ET)
TV
Placement Game
11 a.m.
TSN/NHL Network
Bronze Medal Game
2:30 p.m.
TSN/NHL Network
Gold Medal Game
6:30 p.m.
TSN/NHL Network
How to watch the World Juniors 2023
TV Channel
The 2023 World Juniors will be available live on TV via TSN and NHL Networks. All the games will be available on both channels.
Live Stream
Fans in Canada can watch the live stream on TSN.ca and TSN App. In the United States, cable cutters can tune in to NHL Network via fuboTV.
World Juniors 2023 Odds and Favorites:
The hosts and defending champions, Canada are the hot favorites to take the title this year. They are expected to face a tough challenge from last year’s Silver Medalists Finland, the 2021 winners USA and Sweden. All the mentioned four teams are well equipped in all departments and have the prowess to take away the trophy at the end of the day.
The Canadian team looks strong on paper and has been termed favorites by bookmakers with the odds at -119. They are followed by the USA which is ranked at +345.
It’s all to play for and whoever is able to hold their nerves in the tense moment will be crowned the winner.
