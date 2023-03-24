Where To Watch 'Yellowjackets Season 2' Free Online Streaming at Home Here's How

Showtime TV Series! Here’s options for downloading or watching Yellowjackets Season 2 streaming the full series online for free on 123movies & Reddit,1movies, 9movies, and yes movies, including where to watch the Paramount+ Showtime bundle series at home. Is Yellowjackets Season 2 available to stream? Is watching Yellowjackets Season 2 on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.
Watch Now: Yellowjackets Season 2 Online Free
Yellowjackets is back with the first episode of season 2 arriving today. After a terrific first season, the Showtime original series is returning again with more survival horror drama to enjoy.
“THE WHOLE TIME, there was some darkness out there,” Juliette Lewis’ character Natalie says in the trailer for Yellowjackets Season Two, which premieres on Showtime this week, over a year since its shocking finale aired.
Following its seven-time Emmy-nominated first season, the new episodes once again dive back and forth between the present and the past, complete with flashbacks from the soccer team’s time in the Canadian wilderness following a traumatic plane crash that left them stranded for 19 months — and the “darkness” that’s potentially followed them now over two decades later.
Starring Melanie Lynskey (Shauna), Lewis (Natalie), Tawny Cypress (Taissa), and Christina Ricci (Misty) as the adult versions of their characters, the new season of Yellowjackets also features appearances by Simone Kessell (Lottie), and Lauren Ambrose as adult Van, played by Liv Hewson. Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, and Samantha Hanratty also star in the new season, with Elijah Wood playing a detective named Walter.
“I did all this press talking about how I thought she was not interested in men and would never have had a relationship, and then they’re like, ‘Bam! Season Two, love interest!'” Ricci previously told Rolling Stone‘s Angie Martoccio. “I was thrown off by the idea, and whether the characters do become romantically involved or not is something to be discovered as people watch this. But if I had to have any love interest as this character, I’m so happy it’s Elijah, because he’s just so wonderful to work with.”
If you're wondering how to watch upcoming Yellowjackets episodes, or even season 1 for that matter, it's slightly more complicated than it needs to be. Take a look at the information for all of the streaming details. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.
Yellowjackets Season 2 Release Date
There are two different release dates for Yellowjackets season 2. The series will be available to stream via the Showtime App and the Paramount+ Showtime bundle starting on Friday, March 24. However, it won't arrive on the Showtime cable channel until Sunday, March 26 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET.
When Does Yellowjackets Season 2 Premiere?
Yellowjackets Season Two premieres on Friday, March 24, 2023. You can stream the premiere episode exclusively on Showtime.
Where To Watch Yellowjackets Season 2:
As of now, the only way to watch Yellowjackets Season 2 is to head out to a series when it releases on Friday, March 24.
Watch Now: Yellowjackets Season 2 Online Free
You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Prime Video, Vudu, Apple or YouTube.
How to Watch Yellowjackets Season 2 Episodes Online
If you're looking to stream the first episode of Yellowjackets season 2 online, you will need to have some form of a Showtime subscription. If you already have a cable subscription with Showtime included, you can just sign into Showtime via the app or online. If you don't currently have Showtime as a streaming option, you can add it on via a Paramount+ bundle or via Prime Video subscriptions.
- Paramount+ with Showtime (Free Trial)
- Amazon Prime Video Add-on (Free Trial)
- Hulu Add-on (Free Trial)
- Showtime App (Free Trial)
Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode Release Schedule
Yellowjackets season 2 will have 8 total episodes that will arrive on a weekly cadence. You can likely expect new episodes of Yellowjackets every Friday. Here's the tentative episode release schedule:
- Episode 1 - March 24, 2023
- Episode 2 - March 31, 2023
- Episode 3 - April 7, 2023
- Episode 4 - April 14, 2023
- Episode 5 - April 21, 2023
- Episode 6 - April 28, 2023
- Episode 7 - May 5, 2023
- Episode 8 - May 12, 2023
How to Watch Yellowjackets Online Free
If you want to watch Yellowjackets for free, you can stream new episodes with a 7-day free trial to Showtime. This is one of the only ways to watch the premiere and previous episodes of the show without paying a monthly subscription. Sticking with the Showtime subscription costs just $10.99/month after your trial’s up.
You can also watch Yellowjackets Season One on Prime Video, and the complete series and individual episodes are available to purchase in HD through your Prime membership. Bonus: You can also test out Showtime with a 7-day free trial through Amazon, then pay the standard monthly $10.99 rate after that.
Paramount+, meantime, offers a Showtime bundle package that gets you streaming access to both services with a 7-day free trial. After your trial ends, you can get the Paramount+ and Showtime Essential or Premium packages for $11.99/month, or an annual bundle package for $119.99/year ($10 per month).
Sling TV is also offering a Showtime Freeview, meaning you can watch Showtime series for free Friday through Monday as part of a new promotion. Sling TV says the promo applies to new and existing subscribers, and Showtime will be available to watch all weekend through your Sling TV home screen and guide, just in time to catch the season premiere of Yellowjackets. If you want to start a Sling TV subscription, the company offers half off your first month to its Sling Blue and Orange plans. Sling Orange starts at $20 for your first month, and $22.50 for Sling Blue, and $30 for Sling Blue and Orange.
Is Yellowjackets Streaming on Netflix?
No, unfortunately you can’t stream Yellowjackets on Netflix at the time of this writing. For now, you’ll need a Showtime membership to watch the new season’s episodes, or to check out the first season on a streaming service like Prime Video.
Will Yellowjackets Season 2 Streaming On Paramount Plus?
Yes, you can watch Season 2 of Yellowjackets on Paramount Plus, if you are based in the United Kingdom. Each episode will release weekly at the same time as the new episodes land in the United States, so British viewers can rest assured that they’ll be able to enjoy them without fear of finding spoilers online.
Yellowjackets Season 2 Soundtrack
While the first season’s soundtrack of Yellowjackets included classic hits from Alanis Morissette, The Smashing Pumpkins, Salt-N-Pepa, and more, it seems like the new episodes will continue to feature Nineties tunes and covers — starting with the second season’s trailer.
Since the show is set both in the Nineties and present day, the latest full-length trailer for the second season features a cover of No Doubt’s “Just a Girl,” performed by Florence + the Machine.
“I’m such a huge fan of Yellowjackets and this era of music, and this song especially had a huge impact on me growing up, so I was thrilled to be asked to interpret it in a ‘deeply unsettling’ way for the show,” Welch previously shared in a statement about the Tragic Kingdom cover. “We tried to really add some horror elements to this iconic song to fit the tone of the show. And as someone who’s first musical love was pop punk and Gwen Stefani it was a dream job.”
Yellowjackets Cast
- Melanie Lynskey as Adult Shauna
- Sophie Nelisse as Teen Shauna
- Christina Ricci as Adult Misty
- Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty
- Tawny Cypress as Adult Taissa
- Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa
- Juliette Lewis as Adult Natalie
- Sophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie
- Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie
- Liv Hewson as Teen Van
- Kevin Alves as Teen Travis
- Steven Krueger as Coach Ben
- Warren Kole as Jeff