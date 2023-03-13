Where to : World Women's ‘Curling Championship’ For 2023 Live Stream On TV, Coverage: Start Times : LGT Curling Streams: How To Watch Online Tv Channel, Free

The World Women's Curling Championship is one of the most highly anticipated sporting events for curling enthusiasts worldwide. The event is held annually and features some of the best women curlers from around the globe. In 2023, the championship will take place in Beijing, China. This guide will provide you with all the information you need to follow the event, including the full schedule, standings, and how to watch the event live.
Full Schedule
The World Women's Curling Championship is scheduled to take place from March 18th to March 26th, 2023. The full schedule for the event is as follows:
March 18th:
● 9:00 AM: Opening Ceremony
● 2:00 PM: Canada vs. Scotland
● 7:00 PM: Sweden vs. China
March 19th:
● 9:00 AM: Germany vs. Switzerland
● 2:00 PM: Japan vs. Russia
● 7:00 PM: United States vs. Korea
March 20th:
● 9:00 AM: Scotland vs. Sweden
● 2:00 PM: Switzerland vs. Japan
● 7:00 PM: Korea vs. Canada
March 21st:
● 9:00 AM: Russia vs. Germany
● 2:00 PM: China vs. United States
● 7:00 PM: Sweden vs. Switzerland
March 22nd:
● 9:00 AM: Japan vs. Russia
● 2:00 PM: Korea vs. Scotland
● 7:00 PM: Germany vs. China
March 23rd:
● 9:00 AM: United States vs. Germany
● 2:00 PM: Switzerland vs. Canada
● 7:00 PM: Russia vs. Korea
March 24th:
● 9:00 AM: Scotland vs. Germany
● 2:00 PM: Canada vs. Japan
● 7:00 PM: China vs. Sweden
March 25th:
● 9:00 AM: Tiebreaker Game (if necessary)
● 2:00 PM: Semi-Final Game #1
● 7:00 PM: Semi-Final Game #2
March 26th:
● 9:00 AM: Bronze Medal Game
● 2:00 PM: Gold Medal Game
● 7:00 PM: Closing Ceremony
Standings
The World Women's Curling Championship features twelve teams from around the world, all vying for the top spot. The teams are divided into two groups of six, with each team playing a round-robin tournament against the other teams in their group. The top four teams from each group will then advance to the playoffs, where they will compete in a single-elimination tournament to determine the champion.
At the end of the round-robin tournament, the teams are ranked based on their win-loss record, with ties broken by head-to-head record, draw-shot challenge results, and last-rock draw distance. The top four teams from each group will advance to the playoffs, with the top two teams from each group earning a bye to the semi-finals.
How to Watch the Event Live
If you're a curling fan, you won't want to miss a minute of the action at the World Women's Curling Championship. There are several ways to watch the event live, including on TV, online, and via streaming.
TV Channels
In Canada, TSN will be broadcasting the event live, with coverage available on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5. In the United States, NBC Sports will be providing coverage of the event on NBC
The LGT World Women’s Curling Championship is one of the most prestigious curling events in the world. It brings together the best female curlers from around the world to compete for the title of world champion. The championship is held annually and is organized by the World Curling Federation (WCF). The 2023 edition of the championship promises to be an exciting event with top-class curling action, and fans from around the world are eagerly anticipating the start of the playoffs.
Playoffs Format and Standing Schedule
The LGT World Women’s Curling Championship 2023 playoffs are scheduled to take place from March 24th to March 26th, 2023, at the WinSport Arena in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The playoffs will feature the top six teams from the round-robin stage, who will compete in a single-elimination playoff format. The playoffs will consist of three rounds, with the semifinals being played on March 25th, and the gold and bronze medal games taking place on March 26th.
The playoff standings will be determined by the teams' performance during the round-robin stage. The team with the best record at the end of the round-robin stage will receive a bye to the semifinals and will automatically advance to the final four. The remaining five teams will compete in the quarterfinals, with the winners advancing to the semifinals to face the top-ranked team.
TV Channel and Livestream Channel
Fans from around the world will be able to catch all the action from the LGT World Women’s Curling Championship playoffs on their television sets or through live streaming channels. The championship will be broadcasted on multiple television networks across the world, including the Olympic Channel, CBC Sports, TSN, Eurosport, and more.
In the United States, fans can catch the playoffs on the Olympic Channel. Canadian fans can watch the playoffs on CBC Sports and TSN, while European fans can catch the action on Eurosport. Fans from other parts of the world can check their local listings to find out which channels will be broadcasting the playoffs.
For fans who want to stream the playoffs online, they can do so on various streaming platforms. The Olympic Channel, CBC Sports, and TSN all offer live streaming of the championship playoffs on their websites and mobile apps. Fans can also watch the playoffs on streaming platforms like Sling TV, Hulu Live, YouTube TV, and FuboTV.
TV Guide
Fans who are planning to catch the LGT World Women’s Curling Championship playoffs on television can use the following TV
guide to keep track of the broadcast schedule:
Quarterfinals:
Thursday, March 24th, 2023:
● Game 1: 10:00 AM MST (Olympic Channel)
● Game 2: 3:00 PM MST (Olympic Channel)
Semifinals:
Friday, March 25th, 2023:
● Semifinal 1: 10:00 AM MST (Olympic Channel)
● Semifinal 2: 3:00 PM MST (Olympic Channel)
Medal Games:
Saturday, March 26th, 2023:
● Bronze Medal Game: 10:00 AM MST (Olympic Channel)
● Gold Medal Game: 3:00 PM MST (Olympic Channel)
Best Way to Stream from Anywhere
For fans who are not able to catch the LGT World Women’s Curling Championship playoffs on their local television networks, streaming is the best option. Fans can use a virtual private network (VPN) to access the streaming platforms that offer live coverage of the playoffs.
A VPN service allows users to bypass geo-restrictions and access content from anywhere in the world. By using a VPN, fans can connect
Disclaimer:
