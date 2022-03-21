Which Cryptos Will Explode In 2022? - Polkadot (DOT), VeChain (VET) & Seesaw Protocol (SSW)

For many people, crypto has opened up numerous doors to financial independence. As the blockchain advances, the market becomes more competitive. Almost every industry is now benefiting from blockchain technology. Everyone is looking for the next big crypto to explode. Youtube and Reddit are filled with “crypto gurus” that make bold price predictions to encourage you to buy certain cryptocurrencies. While there is no certainty that any project will explode, it is advised to invest in cryptos with solid fundamentals and a supportive community. Polkadot (DOT), VeChain (VET), and Seesaw Protocol(SSW) are three cryptos that might make you rich this year.
What Is Polkadot (DOT)?
Polkadot (DOT) is a crypto with groundbreaking technology. Through a process known as ‘parachains’, Polkadot (DOT) can provide blockchains with the ability to link with each other. Currently, there are issues with data interchange between blockchains as the majority of them are self-contained. Polkadot (DOT) solves these issues which greatly improves efficiency and makes the blockchains more scalable.
Polkadot's (DOT) technology has the potential to revolutionise the crypto sector, making it an intriguing asset to consider for your portfolio in 2022. Price predictions for Polkadot (DOT) are encouraging, with many predicting it will reach $300 by the end of the year, that's a 1500% increase on its current price.
Is Vechain (VET) A Good Investment?
Vechain (VET) is an environmentally friendly blockchain network whose primary goal is to deliver specific business solutions. Vechain (VET) is worldwide with operations in China, the United States, France, and other countries. In terms of partners, Walmart, BMW, and Bayer are among the most well-known. Vechains(VET) technology is involved in a variety of areas, according to its website, including food safety traceability, automobile passport solutions, and digital carbon footprint and sustainability.
The network has excellent development potential, with a price of $0.0465 at the time of writing it could be the next big crypto to explode. Price predictions of Vechain (VET) are being calculated between the $0.12 and $0.18 mark for 2022 with its all-time high price of $0.28 a target for the future.
Can Seesaw Protocol Make You Rich?
The presale of Seesaw Protocol (SSW) is continuing strongly, with the price up 171% in the last month. As the project doesn't officially launch until April, there is still a fantastic opportunity that the crypto may explode and net early investors some serious profit. The price predictions for Seesaw Protocol(SSW) are that it could be worth around $0.40 by the time it's officially released.
Seesaw Protocol (SSW) has a lot of advantages for long-term holding. To begin, there is a referral system in place that allows existing holders to earn up to 5% on each initial investment made by someone they bring to the crypto. Second, a buy-and-sell tax applies to every transaction made on the blockchain. Existing holders receive a little portion of this money back.
Seesaw Protocol's (SSW) distinguishing feature is that it acts as a link between three of the most prominent blockchains: Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (MATIC), and the BNB Chain (Formerly Binance Smart Chain) (BSC). Seesaw Protocol (SSW) will make transactions more cost-effective and speedier for holders by identifying the quickest and cheapest transaction using the most efficient blockchain at the optimum moment (depending on congestion), saving users money.
If you’re looking for the next crypto to explode in 2022 then any of the coins mentioned here could be the one to do it, Investing in crypto can be extremely volatile so you should thoroughly research each crypto before parting with any of your money.
Find Out More Here:
Presale: https://presale.seesawprotocol.io/register
Website: https://seesawprotocol.io/