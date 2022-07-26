Which degree to choose if you wish to prepare for UPSC Examination along with your Graduation?

Education and preparation are essential for cracking a Competitive Examination and securing good ranks in any Competitive examination, especially the Indian Administrative Service- Civil Service Examination, India's most challenging Competitive exam. Most IAS aspirants have conceded that their graduation course has helped them in IAS preparation.
Many aspirants opt for IAS coaching in Bangalore, a preferred destination to prepare for this public exam. Mr Sumanth Makam of the National IAS Academy, Bangalore, suggests that since graduation or an equivalent degree is the eligibility criteria, the aspirants should choose their graduation stream very carefully. The provision of several options subjects across various streams makes it possible for students to appear for the entrance examination irrespective of their chosen stream.
Preparation for the IAS examination can be challenging and extremely tough. The IAS examination comprises various subjects such as history, geography, Indian economy, science and technology, environment, ecology, international relations, etc. The candidate's knowledge of these subjects is tested in the preliminary round of the UPSC examination. Most IAS candidates are familiar with these subjects at the graduation level and can clear the preliminary round if well prepared.
Mr Sumanth Makam, the founder of one of the leading centers of UPSC coaching in Bangalore, further adds that the best degree for UPSC agrees that a Bachelor of Arts degree of the Hons level is the most preferred degree amongst the aspirants for successfully cracking UPSC exams.
Similarly, Mr Sumanth Makam has recently observed aspirants from other streams successfully clearing the exams. A humanities degree of Hons level does give an edge to the aspirants greatly.
Recently, candidates with an engineering degree and background are also vying for the IAS exams and performing quite well. However, there are relatively few engineering students compared to aspirants from arts and commerce streams, while they have delivered a decent performance in the IAS examination and hold prestigious positions too.
Mr Sumanth Makam relates that he would like more science graduates to take up civil services as their scientific thinking and approach can bring progressive and structured growth. Currently, there are few takers from the science stream, but they are extremely successful in cracking the IAS examination. Similar is the case with medical science graduates who are extremely bright and worthy of working in the civil services provided they are mentally prepared for them.
Interestingly, graduates with MBA degrees who have acquired expertise in data interpretation, mathematics, reasoning and even decision-making are trying their best to become civil servants. Such students are equally eager to serve their country through civil services.
Mr Sumanth Makam of National IAS coaching, Bangalore, concludes that the IAS exam is one of the most challenging examinations in the country and to crack requires commitment, dedication and untiring efforts. Therefore, the best degree for any aspirant will be their passion for the subject, motivating them to stay focused and crack the exams in the least number of attempts.
