Who is Debashish Hazarika? Inside With the young tea farmer, who is disrupting Contract farming

With the endless opportunities the world of agriculture has created, businesses and individuals alike were bound to find unique ways to grow their revenue. The technology has opened many doors for people to connect with experts and make the most of the farms. Entrepreneur Debashish Hazarika, has already taken it upon himself to support contract farming.
Hazarika hails from Dibrugarh district of Assam, the world's largest tea producing district. He left his multinational company’s job to look after tea farming. When our journalists asked him why tea farming attracted you most, the tea industry is witnessing tough times. Hazarika replied Assam tea is our swabhiman (pride) not a tool to maximise profit. He is inspired from his late educationist father who has started tea farming in his locality on a small scale.
In a remark, Hazarika has advocated contract farming, one of the most complex clause 6 of recently withdrawn farm laws. Hazarika explained that small tea farmers are always deprived of their authentic price of their crops and their interaction with factory owners is one-sided. This is the high time to ask for their rights and to involve large firms in tea farming, which can boost the rural economy in tea farming areas.
One young prodigy working to capitalize on contract farming is Hazarika, he now helps farmers in a multitude of ways. He said contract farming is a written agreement which allows corporates/firms to engage with farmers. It can help farmers to get reasonable rates, awareness about scientific farming and other related things. He believes the time has come to implement innovative ideas and Agri is the next big thing.
It can also boost the deteriorating reputation of brand “Assam Tea” by ensuring producing quality tea leaves. Hazarika has very beautifully explained with an example and success story of farmers producers organisation (FPO) how they are doing great by manufacturing finished goods of their own produced goods.
While we wanted to know about his opinion regarding the recently withdrawn farmers bill , he tactfully avoided the question with a politically correct answer of ending middleman culture between farmers and buyers at any cost.
As the digital climate continues to evolve it is clear that it will require initiative and hard work from those who wish to stay on top. One thing is for sure, however the farming space changes, it is certain that Debashish Hazarika will be there, leading the charge for the contract farming.