Who will join TANA Life Time Achievement Award league after NTV Narendra Chowdary?

Tummala Narendra Chowdary, the Chairman and Managing Director of NTV, is one of the eminent personalities, who has cemented a strong place for himself with his impeccable talent as a popular and successful entrepreneur. Narendra Chowdary Tummala hailed from a family of farmers in Khammam. After completion of his studies, he decided to prove himself as a self-entrepreneur and started Rachana Television Private Limited (RTPL) that owns NTV Telugu, a popular News channel, Bhakthi TV, the first-ever complete Telugu devotional channel & Vanitha TV, the channel for women empowerment took many innovative measures.
Tummala Narendra Chowdary reached many remarkable milestones in his life journey and also added many feathers in his already decorated cap. For his noble gestures and exceptional contributions, The Telugu Association of North America (TANA) has felicitated him with Life Time Achievement Award in the year 2019. The award was presented by Komati Jayaram and Then TANA president Satish Vemana.
The eminent personalities, who received TANA Life Time Achievement Award are: Telugu singer, music director, actor, and television host Late S.P. Balasubrahmanyam in 2009, Kalatapaswi K. Viswanath Garu in 2011, legendary actor and producer Late Akkineni Nageswara Rao Garu in 2012, M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India, in 2017.
The Telugu Association of North America (TANA) had also selected a few popular faces for the awards for its 22nd convention, which witnessed the largest Telugu Community event in North America with more than 15,000 people. Veteran actor Gummadi Gopalakrishna was selected for NTR cultural award, Dr. Ganga Chowdhury was selected for the Guthikonda Ravindranath Service award, Dr. Garipati Umamaheshwara Rao for the Gidugu Rammurthi award.
And at the TANA 22nd convention, the Excellence Awards were announced for 12 people. Tana Meritorious Awards were also announced. Ramina, Kavya Kopparapu, Sasala Challa, Sneha Talika, Lakshmi Linga, Krishnamohan Rao Jejjala, Naisha Bellam, Sandeep Voleti, Kumar Nandigam, Nagraj Nalajula, and a few others.
With the ongoing COVID-19 situation, TANA halted the convention ceremony since 2019. It’s yet to be seen, who will join the well-known list of TANA Life Time Achievement Award after NTV Chairman Tummala Narendra Chowdary.
Brief About TANA:
Telugu Association of North America (or TANA, as it is well known) is the oldest and biggest Indo-American organization in North America. TANA was founded at a convention in New York in 1977 of Telugus from all over North America and was incorporated in 1978 as a not-for-profit organization.
TANA aims to perpetuate, integrate, and assimilate the cultural heritage of the Telugu-speaking people into the mainstream of North America. Telugu and Indian ethnic organizations around the world look up to TANA as a pioneer and role model for its various innovations in promoting culture and serving the community. Telugu Association of North America (TANA holds its conference every two years in a grand manner.
TANA Awards Criteria:
The Telugu Association of North America recognizes individuals for excellence and outstanding contribution through the following TANA Awards:
Excellence in Science
Excellence in Engineering
Excellence in Medicine
Community Service
Culture
Business / Entrepreneurship
Telugu Literature / Language
A brief about NTV:
Founded by one of the business tycoons in the Telugu states, Tummala Narendra Chowdary, NTV News Channel shot to fame by predicting the 2009 general elections.
Now, NTV is the top viewed news channel in the Telugu states with the best and authentic news content. NTV News Channel, known for authenticity & credibility information, has made immense contributions towards addressing the people’s problem in its decade journey. NTVTelugu.com is the official website of NTV, an Indian regional Telugu News Channel. Launched in 2007, NTV is an Indian regional Telugu news channel along with South India’s first devotional channel - Bhakthi TV. With a tagline of ‘Prathikshanam Prajahitham’ NTV believes the news is an important tool in heralding a change in society.
NTV Chairman Tummala Narendra Chowdary always makes sure that their content is authentic so that people can share on the social media platforms confidently. Nevertheless, to say, people always believe and consider NTV’s information as credible and majorly shares on their timelines from the channel’s official social media platforms. NTV’s parent company Rachana Television Pvt. Ltd (RTPL) also owns India’s first women’s channel, Vanitha TV. All three channels and the digital arm of RTPL are very popular all over the world. NTV Digital's presence comprises NTVTelugu.com, various YouTube channels, mobile apps, and social media.