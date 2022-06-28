Why Are Credit Cards Losing Credibility In India? What Is The Alternative?

Credit cards have always been a great way to build your credit score, get access to better borrowing terms, and even earn rewards in the process. However, not every person is comfortable using them and there are some situations where they just don’t make sense. Some of the issues that have made people wary of using them include high entry barriers, high-interest rates and fees for using them as well as the potential for identity theft. These things have made credit more inaccessible for many users and that has started to show in recent years with offline and online credit card usage taking a dip in India. Why is that? Let’s take a look at what’s causing this and what kind of alternative financial services are rapidly becoming the choice for many in the country.
Why Is Credit Card Usage Dropping In India?
Credit card usage in India has been steadily declining over the years. This has been particularly true among the younger population, indicating that the traditional channels of credit are becoming less accessible for the next generation. This could be related to a number of factors, but one that stands out is the difficulty one faces when applying for a credit card. Most financial institutes that offer digital credit cards have a number of terms and conditions that one has to satisfy before they are eligible for the card. This makes it especially difficult for first-time earners to get access to the credit instruments they need. In addition, banks also require a number of documents to be submitted, including salary statements, utility bills, and so on, making the process more cumbersome. Combining all this with the seemingly endless list of hidden charges one incurs while using an offline or online credit card, it’s no wonder that people are looking for other alternatives for their credit requirements.
What Is the Alternative to Credit Cards in India?
Credit cards in India have always been a bit of an enigma. While they do offer some great benefits, they also carry a lot of risks and high entry barriers. There is a lot of potential for high-interest rates and high fees as well. For this reason, there are a number of alternatives to credit cards that are quietly taking the market. Many credit unions have started to provide more accessible options, making it much easier for anyone to join. These can be a great option for those that want to build credit but don’t want to deal with the high risks associated with digital credit cards.
The Rising Popularity Of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Services
One of the most common alternatives to online credit cards in India is the buy now pay later (BNPL) service. These are essentially small-ticket credit instruments that you can use in place of a regular digital credit card. The most common way that BNPL services of brands like LayPay work are through online associated merchants, where you can avail of special offers and buy what they need, without paying immediately from your pocket. BNPL cards can be a great option for those that want to get started building credit with a simple alternative to a credit card. There are a number of different BNPL services out there, so you can find one that works well for you.
Zero Interest Digital Cards Are Replacing Credit Cards
Another growing alternative to digital credit cards in India is the zero interest digital card like LazyCard by LazyPay. This is a BNPL card, which means that they work in the same way as a BNPL card but you don’t have to go through the hassle of logging in to a website and dealing with OTPs. Instead, you simply log into the related app and pay off your balance with your choice of payment instruments like UPI or bank transfer. The benefits of these types of cards include:
● They are lifetime free and have no hidden charges.
● To apply for a digital card like LazyCard, you just have to complete the paperless KYC process.
● No interest is levied on repayment of your purchases
● You can get a credit limit of up to INR 5 Lakh.
Conclusion
Credit cards have always been a great way to build your credit score, get access to better borrowing terms, and even earn rewards in the process. However, not every person is comfortable using them and there are some situations where they just don’t make sense. This is why offline and online credit card alternatives like LazyPay and Lazycard are seeing higher interest from the people of India. You can learn more about their easy-to-use services and application process by visiting their website or downloading their app.