Why are Klaytn (KLAY), TMS Network (TMSN), and Solar (SXP) Suddenly the Talk of Crypto-town?

The crypto industry kicked off the new year with a bang and a trend reversal. But, it was short-lived. The bullish momentum appears to be slowly fading under sustained pressure from multiple quarters. The increasing regulatory action in the U.S. is perhaps the biggest force among them. Fortunately, crypto projects based outside of the U.S. are faring well. Among them, Klaytn (KLAY), TMS Network (TMSN), and Solar (SXP) have dominated the growth charts and media popularity in recent weeks
Klaytn (KLAY)
Klaytn (KLAY) is the most popular public blockchain to come out of South Korea. Although Klaytn (KLAY) is currently based out of Singapore, it was founded in South Korea by Kakao. Klaytn (KLAY) was founded in 2017 and went international in 2019 when it moved to Singapore.
Klaytn (KLAY) focuses on the creator economy, gamefi, and metaverse projects. Klaytn (KLAY) offers one of the most mature metaverse infrastructure ecosystems in the entire crypto world. Users can find everything they need on Klaytn (KLAY) – customized layer-2 blockchain solutions, wallets, bridges, oracles, SDKs, smart contract libraries, and more. Klaytn (KLAY) supports EVM standard and offers support for NFT marketplaces, stablecoin integration, and other crypto applications. Klaytn (KLAY) is governed by a hybrid structure named Board of Directors that consists of businesses and DAOs. This way, Klaytn (KLAY) hopes to deliver the performance of centralized blockchains, while ensuring robust decentralization.
TMS Network (TMSN)
TMS Network (TMSN) is the first-of-its-kind DEX. TMS Network (TMSN) marks a new milestone for the DeFi world, as it launches trading and investment services in cryptos, CFDs, forex, and equities. TMS Network (TMSN) brings decentralization, transparency, and cost savings to users. With a fully decentralized voting structure, TMS Network (TMSN) lets its native token holders vote on all important decisions concerning the platform. This eliminates the possibility of insider trading, undue profiteering, and other illicit activities that have become increasingly common among centralized crypto exchanges.
TMS Network (TMSN) also offers a wealth of resources to help its users trade better. TMS Network (TMSN) is built on Ethereum, so it’s compatible with EVMs too. Its smart contracts support lets developers build dApps on the platform and offer advanced trading tools to users TMS Network (TMSN) just wrapped up its stage 2 presale after delivering a whopping 2,000% profit to its early investors. The TMS Network (TMSN) token is currently selling at $0.07, which is quite affordable for retail investors.
Solar (SXP)
Solar (SXP) started its journey as Swipe (SXP), a blockchain-based payment solution. Swipe quickly shot to fame, riding on its speed and low transaction costs. At one point, Binance and FTX were using Swipe for payment processing. A few years later, Binance purchased Swipe (SXP) and sought to rebrand it. Recently, Binance decided to migrate Swipe mainnet to the rebranded Solar (SXP). This migration to Solar (SXP) is what created a buzz in the market and has caused a buying frenzy in the token.
Solar (SXP) offers a full suite of DeFi functionalities for enterprise developers. The Solar (SXP) blockchain ecosystem is entirely supported by a community of open-source developers. Some features they have created for Solar (SXP) developers include smart contracts, decentralized storage, etc. With Binance controlling its future, there’s no doubt that Solar (SXP) will emerge as a winner in the long run.
