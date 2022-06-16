Why bad Worklife-balance is affecting your career and how to improve

Manasvi Singh, Co-Founder of Oneto11
India, 16th June 2022: “Burnout is what happens when you try to avoid being human for too long”, stated Michael Gungor. A quote that holds credence in an increasingly emulous world. The watchword of postmodern employment is “grind”. The tantalizing promise of a better life compels individuals to devote hours to their work with a nonchalant disregard for their mental and physical health. And as the work piles up, and the hours tick by stress catches up. The capitalist dream remains unfulfilled and an individual simply burns out. Burnout as a pervasive problem is a recent phenomenon. The collision of the tech and IT revolutions shifted the work industry dynamic in an unfathomable fashion. Access to information became instant, communication impediments were removed and work was no longer confined to time and space. Employees are spending extended hours at their desks- either at the office or even at home, and their work-life balance is in shambles.
“Burn-out is an occupational phenomenon”- states WHO. Its definitive and its official- several studies indicate that a poor Work-life balance is detrimental to one's health, exhibiting negative impacts on cardiovascular and mental well-being. Stress and related issues have become ubiquitous and the notion of a peaceful life remains confined to an individual’s imagination. This imbalance often causes strife in the household and is emerging as a leading and notorious cause of divorce. The adverse effects are not only confined to the personal life of an employee but also spill over to their professional lives impinging upon their productivity. According to reports, employees who prioritize their well-being efficiently are happier than the ones who don’t and the difference between the two can be observed in the quality of their performances.
“All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy” goes the age-old adage. And its relevance has transcended time. The refusal has gained an unprecedented significance in today’s world. One has to say “no”. Prioritizing your mental and physical health takes precedence over every deadline and declination to work under duress assumes importance.
To indulge in some generic but crucial advice: Take short breaks in between your work, if you are in the office, take a short stroll in your office area or try to just take some time off from your computer screen. It will go a long way to safeguard your mental and physical health, bolster productivity and ensure a fruitful life.
Perfection is a pipe-dream. Some days as the sun sets, one might find themselves languishing under a mountain of work. And it is important that on other days one unwinds, relaxes and spends some quality time doing activities solely for pleasure and gratification. Balance is achieved over time, not in a single day.
Cliches are based on accumulated experience. Therefore, at the risk of sounding prosaic, I would suggest that an individual should be employed in an occupation that they enjoy. A higher salary does not promise job satisfaction. To be engaged in work that you don’t take pleasure in spells disaster in the long run.
Destiny is not about chances but the choices that you make. Rather than waiting for an opportune time, commit and act. Life is all about taking your chances and making moves says Manasvi Singh, Co-Founder, One to 11.
My last bit of trite advice would be to take a vacation. It is important to take a few days off and unravel at a golden beach or the quaint countryside or the lofty mountains. Beyond being a much needed salve from work stress, vacations also allow an individual to spend time- with family, friends and with themselves.
“Life is mostly like a See-Saw, either it's up or down. We as human beings strive to get all the luxuries in our life, but in that process, we miss something very basic i.e., choosing something means giving up on the rest of the things. The word work-life balance seems quite elusive to Me and I don’t think that it exists but yes there can be a life pattern (such as months of stress and hard work followed by a few days, when work pressure is a bit low,) which if identified, then one can detox and rejuvenate”. Says Manasvi Singh, a serial entrepreneur, and a fitness enthusiast.
As a new day dawns and the hope of a better future looms large, it is time for you to grab your life by the scruff and instil a sense of equilibrium in it. We have but one life to live, be sure to live it.