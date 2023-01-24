Why BudBlockz (BLUNT) Joined The Crypto Rally? Shiba Inu (SHIB) & Decentraland (MANA) Spike On BTC Upward Trend

BudBlockz (BLUNT) is the newest trending coin in the crypto rally, joining the likes of Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Decentraland (MANA) in the spike on Bitcoin's (BTC) upward trend. There are several reasons BudBlockz (BLUNT) jumpstarted the crypto rally at this time.
The cannabis industry is rapidly expanding and is projected to reach $73.6 billion by 2027. As the use of cannabis becomes more mainstream and socially accepted, it has a multiplier effect on the first blockchain-based project in the industry exploring new forms of financial technology, such as cryptocurrencies and NFTs. By joining the crypto rally, BudBlockz (BLUNT) is aligning itself to be at the forefront of this craze and to take advantage of the growing demand for cannabis-related products and services.
Let's dive into more reasons why BudBlockz (BLUNT) joined the crypto rally as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Decentraland (MANA) spiked on the BTC upward trend.
BudBlockz (BLUNT) gains access to a broader audience of investors.
BudBlockz (BLUNT) has joined the crypto rally as it has gained access to a broader audience of investors who have started appreciating its value proposition. The crypto market is global, and by listing its token on major crypto exchanges, BudBlockz (BLUNT) will reach a much larger pool of potential investors than it would have otherwise.
In addition to these factors, BudBlockz (BLUNT) has been steadily increasing in value since its private sale. In its early stages, investors have shown a strong interest in the project, making BudBlockz (BLUNT) one of the few coins producing massive returns. The coin is taking advantage of the current upward price trend in Bitcoin (BTC). As BTC continues to climb, other cryptocurrencies will likely experience gains. As it joins the crypto rally, BudBlockz (BLUNT) can benefit from this trend and potentially see its token prices explode.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) trends as the meme coin's burn rate increases
As the cryptocurrency market returned to green, with Bitcoin (BTC) leading the way, Shiba Inu (SHIB) emerged among the coins leading the market in terms of searches and popularity.
Shiba Inu (SHIB), the dog meme token, was ranked first on CoinMarketCap's trending list, followed by Bitcoin (BTC) and Polygon (MATIC). The meme token has also benefited from the fact that the Shiba Inu (SHIB) burn rate has increased by over 1,300% due to millions of SHIB getting sent to dead addresses, according to the SHIB burn website.
Decentraland (MANA) features among the top market gainers.
Decentraland (MANA) is a metaverse project currently among the top gainers following Bitcoin's (BTC) upward trend. Decentraland's native token, MANA, is gaining because of the optimism about the Metaverse. The project introduced new features for users, prompting the price increase. According to a tweet from Decentraland (MANA), the update includes new profile features and avatar functions.
In conclusion, there are several reasons why BudBlockz (BLUNT) has joined the crypto rally, including the expanding cannabis industry, the global reach of the crypto market, and the current upward trend in Bitcoin (BTC) prices. With the cannabis industry snowballing, the future looks bright for BudBlockz (BLUNT).
