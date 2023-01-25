Why companies are choosing blockchain over traditional databases

Seamless data transitions between all partners are crucial to the success of these relationships. However, a traditional database can cause delays in this data and make it difficult to audit for problems or conflicts. Instead, platforms develop the best trading algorithm that is exceptionally suitable for beginner bitcoin traders. With blockchain, you can create different implementations with different levels of privacy, consensus methods, and transaction costs that meet each partner's needs. If you are interested in Bitcoin trading, you may consider using a reputable trading platform like bit index ai
With this freedom from the constraints of traditional databases, you can build an enterprise-ready system focused on your partners' shared goals and objectives throughout the value chain. Indeed, traditional databases are faster in terms of transactions per second (TPS) than the Bitcoin blockchain.
TPS is not an essential feature of a database. Decentralization allows an enterprise to design a system that meets the needs of all partners in the value chain without bias. It also allows privacy through various methods, including encryption and selective disclosure.
A powerful actor can often manipulate a centralized database in the value chain. In contrast, a decentralized database preserves the integrity of shared data by always allowing all partners access to the same information. In short, decentralized databases that use blockchains can meet or exceed traditional databases on performance when privacy and control are considered instead of TPS. Let's explore the reasons why blockchain is better than traditional databases.
1. Blockchain is scalable:
Scalability refers to a platform's ability to adapt to changing demands while maintaining high performance and stability. For example, traditional databases are not designed for high-volume, high-frequency transactions required in a supply chain because they were built to be accessed by only one user at a time.
For example, users might want to read data from a database and enter it into their system. Still, it would be too slow or even impossible if many users tried to access the same database simultaneously. A single point of failure often occurs in traditional databases due to this limited access. The complexity that results from sharing data across multiple parties makes blockchain an attractive alternative.
2. Blockchain is faster:
A single user can only access traditional databases at any time. It is because the blockchain consists of thousands of individual transactions that are added to a shared ledger. Therefore, it allows for total transparency in each database node and faster processing speeds.
3. Blockchain is more secure:
Private keys are used to sign each transaction and must be held securely by the user for each party involved. As a result, they are not stored on a centralized server that can be hacked or attacked by malicious third parties.
In addition to security, private keys have no central point of failure. For example, suppose a single node fails in the blockchain due to downtime or technical issues. In that case, the network will continue to operate normally as all nodes use consensus to create and update the ledger simultaneously.
4. Blockchain is more flexible:
There are multiple options for implementing blockchains. Each blockchain implementation will use different consensus algorithms, which control how the nodes in the network verify transactions and add new information to the ledger. These consensus algorithms also determine how private information can be accessed and shared by each node participating in the chain.
Blockchain's flexibility allows enterprises to build blockchains that fit their needs (this is known as "permissioned" vs. "permissionless" blockchains). Permissioned blockchains can be designed to meet privacy requirements while still providing a high-speed, secure, and scalable solution for supply chain applications.
5. Blockchain is more transparent:
In a traditional database, there is a risk that one party could manipulate the database or falsify information about their transactions with other parties to advance their interests. In a blockchain, this would become immediately apparent to all users, not just the user whose actions were being monitored.
6. Blockchain is cheaper:
It is expensive to run a distributed database on multiple nodes and verify transactions. For this reason, the cost of maintaining a blockchain system is often very high compared to traditional databases. However, a critical difference between blockchains and databases is that blockchains can also be used to store arbitrary data sets of arbitrary forms with no limits on size or number. As key-value stores, they allow the storage of any data, which provides a solution for data privacy, integrity, availability, and scalability in real-time applications.
To evolve from a centralized database to a distributed blockchain system, an enterprise must choose how and if they want to share data across the network to deploy their blockchain. The primary considerations when choosing a distributed database are the time it takes to achieve consensus, the security and privacy of the data, and how centralized that database is.
Blockchain is ideal for a highly private enterprise with strict privacy requirements. In addition, decentralized databases are more scalable than traditional databases because they require no central point of failure and can withstand higher volumes of transactions more efficiently. Decentralized systems also support implementation on mobile devices with greater ease (a feature often lacking in traditional databases).