Why Enzo Day, the Founder of So Close, Is Such a Successful Person

Enzo Day, the entrepreneur who was born and brought up in France is a Self-taught hard worker
He sees himself as an International serial entrepreneur in the next five years.
Since he was 6 years old, he has shared his time playing golf and learning coding.
At 14 years old, HE developed his first website "Fiches Up”: it was dedicated to preparing for the French college exam. That was his first web experience. Target audience was the gamers, they appreciated finding a useful website to prepare for their exams.
Also, HE has played for gold at national level in France.
At 18 years old, HE decided to stop scholarship in order to be fully dedicated to learning coding by himself. This experience offered him the opportunity to meet coding experts.
At 20 years old, He began to develop websites for customers.
So Close- His Digital Factory Company
At 22 years old, HE launched So Close- a Digital factory company. So Close develops its own CMS including several modules like CRM, Project managements, Accountings.
So Close is also a skill in lead generation for key industries such energy, training, media.
So Close philosophy is based on a peer to peer approach.
So Close is based on 3 values: peer learning, life is art and So Close.
Peer learning is a collaborative and agile approach that helps you to learn even sohim skills that seem very complex.
Life is art because it is up to you to decide what you want to do with your life.
So Close because it is the capacity to share closely with others his best.
The Things Which Make Him and His Company Stand Out
Great place to collaborate: HE imagined So Close as a marketplace where people could exchange and develop exciting projects and one day also a real place where people could come for a while or more.
The tips which he would recommend to his colleagues in his industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?
Never quit: it's hard, long working hours but that is the price to build an amazing project ... and work with a team.
A Particular Person Whom He Is Grateful Towards Who Helped Get Him to Where He Is
None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. His parents give him this entrepreneurship spirit and they support him on all his projects. They gave him amazing examples to follow many pieces of advice ...and pushed him to follow his path even though it was hard. HE knows they fully trust in him.
Golf practice made him learn that it's not enough to be good at, if HE wants to be the best, HE needs to practice and practice again and again, everyday ...Improved his swing to have then perfect one.
5 Things HE Wish Someone Told Him Before HE Started His Company
The 5 things HE wishes someone told him before HE started his company: Be patient, Be resilient, Never quit, Be focus, Don't give trust too quickly.
Be patient, everything took more time than expected due to logistic or administrative purpose
Be resilient, when you think job is done, you have to fix problem, to face new constraints, It’s just new opportunities
Never quit, first customers made be promise without confirm it, need to develop new business relationships with new customers
Be Focus, temptation to do too many things at the same time, accept to do thing step by step and not all in parallel
Don't give trust too quickly, HE gave too many things to his first partner, it was a mistake, since He learned to develop relationships and not go directly to partnership.
Find him on Instagram.