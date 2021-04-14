Why HTML5 Games is Gaining Popularity in 2021?

The gaming industry has been growing tremendously, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic when many people are forced to remain indoors. More and more gaming enthusiasts are trying to figure out how to build a video game and launch it online to generate income, and it’s completely understandable. There were about 2.7 billion gamers across the world in 2020.
JavaScript is one of the main programming languages used by developers willing to build their games, but in the meantime, the good old HTML has been through some revolutionary changes. Launched in 2014, HTML5 is the fifth and last major version of HTML and also a World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) recommendation. HTML5 brings many important new aspects without the need of creating them using JavaScript, which means that it became easier to build games by only using the standard markup language. It’s a lot easier with HTML5
Our brains are naturally programmed to choose the easiest option, whether we like to admit it or not. Therefore, why waste several months learning JavaScript or another programming language when we can simply use HTML to create in a browser the games we want? We’ve already learned HTML if we know how to create a webpage, which means that we only have several other notions of mastering if we want to learn HTML5.
Don’t think about programmers as super-intelligent people like NASA engineers. Building an entire game from scratch is indeed difficult, but it becomes a lot easier and even fun after you take an online course of about six months. And although it’s also a very common bias that you need to be good at math to learn to code, the truth is almost entirely opposite. Having a decent knowledge about math is a bonus, but it’s not mandatory at all to know anything more than basic calculations like additions, divisions, multiplications, and so on.
The pandemic created a very beneficial situation. The COVID-19 pandemic not only gave a lot more time for game developers to come up with exciting ideas. Since many parts of the world had been through lockdowns and restrictions, it became a lot more difficult to go outside and enjoy real life. Instead, people started to look for other ways of entertainment and guess what popped into their minds: gaming.
Online gaming is often represented by those classic titles built by using only HTML5, such as 8 Ball Billiards Classic, Solitaire, Diamond Rush, Mahjong World, 3D Free Kick, Perfect Piano, Pirate Cards, Element Blocks, Stack Smash, Fuzzies, and many more. People often like to meet on video calls during the lockdown, so why not also play a good game at the same time? They can meet up through Skype, WhatsApp, Zoom, or many other video calling services. Chess is one of the most played games online between two players, and it’s understandable since we’re talking about one of the most beautiful mind games ever created.
However, it would be a bit too difficult to create highly realistic games using only HTML5, such as Forza Horizon 4, Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, or Final Fantasy XV. But for mind games and other classic creations, it’s like a walk in the park to use only HTML5 code for building them. Browser gaming sites such as Poki, Armor Games, Miniclip, Kizi have excelled in this format of gaming with a huge surge in their usage.
Plenty of new syntactic features are included in HTML5. You can natively include and handle multimedia content through the new <video>, <audio> and <canvas> elements, the support for scalable vector graphics (SVG) content and MathML in the case of mathematical formulas. There are also new page structure elements such as <main>, <section>, <article>, <aside>, <nav>, <header>, <footer>, and <figure> used for enriching the semantic content of documents.