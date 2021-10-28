Why Indian students choose MBBS from Russia and Ukraine?

October 28: If you wish to boost career growth as a medical doctor, then you should definitely opt to study MBBS in Russia and Ukraine. The prestigious colleges, universities, and other educational institutions in these two countries promote efficient medical studies and nurture students to become the best medical professionals they can be.
MBBS in Russia
Medical aspirants can benefit from studying MBBS in Russia as it is home to the top Government Medical Universities known to provide the best opportunities for further studies. You can pick any of these mentioned universities if you wish to complete your higher studies in Russia,
1. Kazan State Medical University
2. Kazan Federal University
3. Crimea Federal University
4. Moscow State Medical University
5. Volgograd State Medical University
Eligibility Criteria
To secure a seat in these Russian universities, candidates (between the ages of 17-25) must have passed their 10+2 examinations with a 50% score in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English along with 50% marks in PCB subjects. Qualifying the NEETs with a 50% score is also necessary.
Essential Documents for MBBS Admission in Russia
● Filled up admission form
● NEET admit card and result
● Scanned copy of 11th/12th pass certificate/ 1st and last pages of passport
● 6 passport size photographs in the clear background.
Note: In case your passport is not ready at the time of application, you need to submit one ID proof (PAN card, Aadhar card, Voter card, driving license or others).
MBBS in Ukraine
The students have to secure at least 50% in NEET to study MBBS in Ukraine. Students who prefer Ukraine for MBBS can consider these top universities,
● Ivano Frankivsk National Medical University
● Bogomolets National Medical University
● Lviv National Medical University
● Ternopil State Medical University
● Vinnitsa National Medical University
Eligibility Criteria
To study in these universities, candidates must be above 17 years of age and should secure 50% marks in science subjects and English. Additionally, qualifying the NEET with a minimum of 50% score is also required.
Essential Documents For MBBS Admission In Ukraine
● Scanned copy of 11th/12th pass certificate/ 1st and last pages of passport
● NEET scorecard
● Relevant medical reports (You must be HIV negative)
● 6 passport size photographs in clear background
● Bank statement from the parents and sponsorship letters
Why Choose Russia and Ukraine to study MBBS?
For MBBS courses, aspirants should pick a country with reputed universities, good infrastructures, safe living, and reasonable fees. Russia and Ukraine offer outstanding MBBS courses to international students and attract more than 10,000 students every year. Furthermore, professional consultancies can help you find the best MBBS University in Russia and Ukraine as per your requirements. Both of these countries give you the utmost facilities and prospects when you finish your MBBS course.
