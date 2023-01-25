Why is everyone talking about bitcoin and blockchain

It is not easy to trace the origins and ownership of some products, services, and digital content. The website provides fast deposits, withdrawals, and trading strategies to bitcoin traders. This can prove especially problematic in payments, where value transfer incurs substantial risk for all players. To efficiently trade Bitcoin, you must use a reliable trading platform like Bitcoin Prime
In today's global financial system, payment is often transferred through several intermediaries before reaching its destination, and each intermediary adds fees to the cost of the transaction. As a result, it can cost up to 30 percent of the value transferred to move money.
Few would argue that these costs are justified and yet built into today's financial systems because moving money around the world is inherently expensive—and everyone must pay their fair share. The reason for this is simple: trust.
Blockchain is revolutionary:
A payment involves at least two parties (a sender and a receiver) who don't necessarily trust one another but must be sure that the other party will do what they promise (beyond simply sending cash). It is what can make the financial system so cumbersome and expensive.
To address these challenges and accelerate the development of a Digital Single Market, the government has proposed sweeping reforms to its financial system that leverage blockchain technology. Blockchain is an open, distributed ledger that allows tracking assets (such as money) in real-time and with absolute certainty. It's a game-changer for payment systems, but it has the potential to change far more than that.
People can use blockchain technology for all sorts of things, such as smart contracts, voting systems, and supply chains. For example, in financial markets and banking, distributed ledger technology has the potential to offer considerable benefits over traditional derivatives settlement infrastructure by reducing settlement times from days to minutes and improving operational efficiency and risk management.
The Government of Singapore is working with R3 to explore blockchain applications in trade finance—an area where importers and exporters can significantly benefit from trustless transactions that they control. Let's discuss the reasons why everyone is talking about bitcoin and blockchain.
Blockchain changed the dynamics of finance:
Blockchain represents a shift in how we move value around the globe. However, it's not a revolution. Instead, this technology is an evolution because it builds on an existing foundation of trust that supports transactions between banks and across borders.
Government and industry have worked together to build this foundation over decades through policies and standards that promote transparent international trade. Blockchain can bring new forms of transparency while leveraging what already works well in traditional finance, such as solid governance structures, audit trails, and centralized control mechanisms.
Pain points of today's financial system:
Today's financial systems were built by companies for a world where value moved slowly, but the internet has enabled speed at scale. As a result, the only way to manage the rising amounts of money that flow around the globe is to build new infrastructure to support it: faster and less expensive software solutions, like blockchain, are often needed to track value in a genuinely reliable way.
Banking regulation
Banks must comply with costly regulations and oversight. Consumer protection laws protect consumers, but the companies charged with handling customer funds may be regulated independently by banking or securities regulators. Regulators and lawmakers have been reluctant to change this system, primarily because it serves their political needs.
And the banks don't need to change: there is a lot of money to be made in handling customer funds, and the banks benefit from the regulator's cozy relationship with them. Banks that want to move faster can also invest in new technology, but that's often costly and risky.
Banking fragmentation
You will likely find many different bank products and services in today's financial world. It results in fragmented services and platforms that each have proprietary solutions, each with restrictions on who can participate in a transaction.
Blockchain v. centralized control:
The beauty of the technology is that the ledger or blockchain can be distributed among multiple parties and computed simultaneously through a consensus algorithm like Proof of Work (POW) or Proof of Stake (PoS). This way, trust is distributed to the parties directly involved in a transaction.
Benefits of Blockchain:
Blockchain's ability to improve transparency may result in fewer costs for businesses and citizens. As a result, it incentivizes better quality products and services from businesses and greater efficiency by lowering administrative costs.
Bitcoin refers offers fewer transaction costs:
People can use Bitcoin and blockchain technology to revolutionize payment systems, benefiting consumers and businesses. However, while bitcoin offers significant cost advantages for businesses in some sectors (such as micropayments), it cannot settle large value transactions that banks can offer.
It has significant advantages for both consumers and businesses. Governments can leverage bitcoin technology to increase the transparency of tax collection and exchange of information.
Benefits to consumers:
It can be an attractive option for those surprised by the high fees they are charged at their current bank.
As well as a reduction in costs, it is also possible that blockchain-based systems will offer greater security through more robust authentication mechanisms such as biometrics or tokenization.