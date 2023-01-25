Why is the government wary of blockchain and bitcoin?

Banks spearheaded many new technologies in financial services. The arrival of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology disrupted this relationship by undermining a key pillar of banking: trust. If you want entirely automated trading services; here, you will get all the advanced bitcoin trading features. In addition, websites like Immediate Edge will support traders in their trading journey by improving their trading strategies with the best tools.
It will address how similar financial revolutions have shaped modern society, what governments think about cryptocurrencies, what can be done if regulators do not curb Bitcoin use, and how a government might respond if they act against the use of cryptocurrency in the future. The current banking system is a combination of multiple technologies that have developed throughout time based on the available technology and needed functionality.
The extension of credit to borrowers by lenders is one of many services that banks provide to businesses. An early type of lending occurred when merchants lent money to other merchants who could not get loans from local bankers. These merchant bankers charged interest for their loans, and in return, the borrower gave them a commission for arranging the loan. Banks in modern times have always been concerned with the security of the money they lend out.
The easier it is to steal the money a bank lends, the less likely it will be to be lent again. It led to banks being legally required to store cash in vaults and only to give out a certain amount under the death penalty. It also led banks to require collateral for loans too small for a local bank to accept as deposits. Let's explore why the government is wary of bitcoin and blockchain.
Bitcoin and blockchain are decentralized:
A central bank does not control Bitcoin and blockchain. Transactions, settlements, and remittances have no middlemen. Any particular party does not own Bitcoin and blockchain. The transaction log is stored on thousands of computers worldwide, eliminating the possibility of a centralized point of failure or control. Blockchain protocol allows for expedited peer-to-peer transactions without going through any intermediaries or third parties, thereby reducing the cost associated with counterparty risk and central points of failure and increasing the speed of settlement to under 10 minutes.
Cost reduction and efficiency:
In today's economy, banks have become highly specialized. They have become so specialized that they are now obsolete. The concept of a regional branch of a bank no longer exists. There is no need for banks to maintain such an elaborate infrastructure in the age of check-cashing, internet banking, and mobile banking. For banks to survive in the future, they will have to innovate in their current business model.
Innovations already happening:
Banks are experimenting with the use of smart contracts to speed up payments. The ability to automate the transfer of funds has been a long-standing need for any business involved in a transaction across multiple entities that must go through a third party as each party changes hands.
Regulatory and compliance costs:
Banks operate under complex regulatory regimes in many countries to ensure client data, products, and services security. Regulation of crypto-currency would address regulatory and compliance costs:
The regulation of cryptocurrency would lower the regulatory costs associated with issuing or using them in transactions. In addition, regulatory agencies would be able to review the source code and protocols used to create cryptocurrencies, thereby reducing the uncertainties associated with regulating new technologies.
Governments are not against cryptocurrencies:
Some countries have either banned the use of cryptocurrency or attempted to regulate it through licensing requirements. However, these actions are taken due to security concerns stemming from unregulated technology companies could use for money laundering and illicit purchases because these services are provided outside the current financial system, which goes against government interests in securing their citizens from illicit transactions involving criminal organizations.
Government control and regulation:
Governments would like to control and regulate any technology capable of disrupting their economic control. In addition, government agencies want to track all financial transactions to ensure that businesses and individuals pay their taxes and avoid illegal activities.
With the advent of bitcoin, there is no way for governments to track every transaction which occurs globally through blockchain technology. The lack of accessibility to these records makes it impossible for governments to enforce their tax laws and prevent money laundering. So, governments have to decide whether they will allow cryptocurrency technology to disrupt their financial systems or seek ways to regulate it.
Prohibition:
The prohibition of cryptocurrency would restrict the use of digital currencies by prohibiting individuals or businesses from adopting them as a medium of exchange. Unlike fiat currency (i.e., government-issued currency), cryptocurrencies are not legal tender. Thus, a regulation that prohibits the use of cryptocurrency would prohibit businesses from paying for goods and services in cryptocurrency.
Licensing:
Regulation by licensing requires that anyone who engages in activities related to crypto-currency must be approved by a regulatory agency and follow all regulations set forth by the regulatory agency.
If an entity is involved in an activity related to crypto-currency, such as selling cryptocurrencies, setting up exchanges, or running initial coin offerings, then it would have to be approved by a regulatory agency and follow all regulations set forth by this agency to gain licensing approval.