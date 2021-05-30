Why Remote Support is Essential for Office Life with Tetrabyte

Remote IT support solutions have gained notoriety during the Coronavirus pandemic, and with good reason. Remote support has been the one IT tech service that has kept the Satellite Office in full swing throughout the pandemic. Managed IT Support Firm Tetrabyte has been uniquely placed to witness the rise in the need for remote IT repair systems.
The idea of the Satellite Office has been around since the ’80s, and even as late as a year or two ago, we were all speculating about how it would rise in importance. Some estimates suggested that half of us would be working from home by the year 2022. Yet, no matter how we speculated, nobody could have foreseen the problems that would occur.
2020-21 has seen some of the lowest turnovers for many firms that still operate in the physical world and a large part of this was due to lockdowns. However, IT solution provider Tetrabyte has been rushed off their feet creating fixes for a range of working from home issues.
The Rise of the Remote Office
It is the rise of the remote office that has been keeping the Tetrabyte Team hard at work. As more and more office workers were forced to invest in laptops and work from home, two things happened. Firstly, there was a national laptop shortage in the UK and then the office workers staying home had to learn how to install and operate corporate software systems on their new devices.
You can only imagine the kind of chaos that ensued.
The team at Tetrabyte installed, fixed, remotely supported, and generally repaired IT equipment left, right, and centre. Better yet, they were doing it without having to greet anyone in person. While there’s nothing wrong with face to face business, it is something we all want to avoid in times of a pandemic. The world of information technology lends itself ideally to this type of situation – as we have all found out.
It is estimated that the rise in remote workers involved some 46.8% of us who were suddenly switched to working from home (ONS) and that by 2022 this figure might have increased to 60%.
This massive jump in those of us working from home meant increased demand for the technology that allowed us to do so. Alongside this, all those new devices needed the corporate software to be installed. Some of it required alterations; some required the usual in-office IT issues to be addressed.
Amid all of this, firms like Tetrabyte were pushed to the maximum.
Managed IT Solutions can be Remote
Tetrabyte engineers were working from home themselves whilst simultaneously taking remote control of off-site corporate IT provisions to fix any issues. This remote assistance has become an integral part of successful office life – but never more important than what it is now.
With the WFH culture set to continue and some firms saying they will never go back to how it was before, we can expect this to be an integral part of the business world. We had all better make sure that IT Support Services like Tetrabyte are in our contact work from home lists, so we can always get the job done when we need to.