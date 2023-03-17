Why should you switch to Natural Skincare?

It's no secret that beauty products can have various detrimental side effects. In the race to provide standardized products at the cheapest cost, the industry has found ways of using by-products of petroleum and synthetic chemicals in our daily skincare products. Yes, they are cheap, and give instant results but might come at the cost of safety. If you've ever wondered why your skin is breaking out, your hair is thinning, or your nails are weak, toxic ingredients in items of daily consumption are the prime suspect.
There are many harmful chemicals commonly found in skincare products that can have negative effects on both our health and the environment. Here are some prominent examples:
Parabens: These are a type of preservative that are commonly used in skincare products to extend their shelf life. However, they have been linked to hormonal imbalances and some studies have suggested that they may contribute to the development of breast cancer.
Phthalates: These are often used to add fragrance to skincare products and help them to absorb into the skin more easily. However, they can disrupt the endocrine system and have been linked to developmental issues in children. These chemical fragrances can inflame the nostrils, throat, and eyes, as well as give you headaches.
Sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS): This is a common ingredient in many skincare products, especially those that foam or lather. However, it can be irritating to the skin and can cause dryness, itching, and redness.
Triclosan: This is an antibacterial agent that is commonly used in soaps and other skincare products. However, it has been linked to hormone disruption and can contribute to the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
Formaldehyde: This is often used as a preservative in skin care products and can cause skin irritation, respiratory problems, and is classified as a carcinogen.
These are some of the prominent controversial names with issues with safety and toxicity. The list is even longer with names like PEG, DEA, Silicones, Toulene, Lead, and Chemicals in sunscreen like PABA, benzophenone, oxybenzone, ethoxycinnmate, and homosalate. In short, many chemicals commonly found in skincare can lead to allergies, breakouts, hormonal imbalances, and carcinogenicity. Hence it is always better to be aware before choosing the right skincare products.
How do I identify?
We all want to get pampered, but we must also be cautious.
Knowing what's in products will help you discover the best ones. Reading the label and looking at the ingredient list is the best way to learn more. Some of the most frequently discovered toxic components in cosmetics include the above-mentioned names and if you find them in the formulation, think twice before adding it to your routine skincare. Look for scientific papers reporting study on the use of these ingredients.
Why choose Natural products?
Transitioning to natural skincare is a good choice if you want to take better and safer care of your skin. Following are the reasons -
Natural skincare products are often formulated with ingredients that are gentle and nourishing to the skin, such as plant-based oils and extracts. This can help to improve skin health and prevent damage from environmental stressors.
Natural skincare products can be beneficial for people with sensitive skin, as these products do not contain the chemical ingredients that are responsible for irritation or allergic reactions.
Natural skincare products are often made with sustainable and eco-friendly ingredients and production methods. This can help reduce the environmental impact of skincare production.
Natural skincare takes a more holistic approach to skin health, focusing on nourishing the skin from the inside out with ingredients that support overall health and wellness. It might not give instant speedy results like its chemical counterparts, but it promotes healing from within with blessings of nature.
Owing to the spreading awareness and growing demand, India is also waking up to the natural skincare products. Many promising brands are emerging into this segment. Only challenge is to find a brand which provides a fine balance of quality, price and honesty.
Shat Pratishat is one such brand that makes 100% Natural, Safe and Effective products. Shat Pratishat's skincare and hair care products don't contain any synthetic chemicals, they are healthier for the environment and your skin.
Shat Pratishat's products are formulated by an expert team who knows each ingredient better because they are the people who grow it. Yes, you heard it right. They grow their own Aloe Vera under organic conditions, which is used as a base material in many of their formulations. They do not dilute the products by using water, instead, they use Aloe Vera as a base material for formulating products like face cream, body lotion, face mask, etc.
The team draws on their extensive knowledge and research to create products that are water-free, cruelty-free, and contain only natural fragrances and no artificial colours, resulting in products that are not only effective but also completely safe.
From face creams and moisturizers to lotions, cold-pressed pure oils, and face masks, Shat Pratishat's comprehensive product range has everything you might need to take care of your skin and hair naturally.
To keep your skin looking and feeling its best, toss out all your bottled chemicals and switch to natural skincare that is Shat Pratishat pure, gentle, and healing.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.