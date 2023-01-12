Why Stablecoin Investors Have Their Eyes On Upcoming Presale Coins, With Dai, Binance USD And Big Eyes Coin

The new year is finally upon us, and many are looking for new and exciting investments to get their teeth stuck into. From stablecoins to presale platforms, 2023 has plenty to offer for individuals interested in growing on the crypto market.
The majority of crypto investors like to stick to what they know and what can bring them the most value for their money, whilst others and particularly newcomers to the market enjoy the fun side of crypto which involves the likes of memes and presale coins.
But, why are stablecoin owners interested in the likes of presale coins these days? With exciting new developments happening with the likes of the presale platform Big Eyes Coin, what does it have to offer that stablecoins such as Dai and Binance USD do not?
Let’s find out more.
Stay Secure With Dai
Dai is an Ethereum-based stablecoin launched late in 2019 and has a price that is soft-pegged to the US dollar and is collateralised by a mix of other cryptocurrencies. It is the second largest decentralised stablecoin by market capitalisation and users generate Dai by depositing crypto assets.
The platform is managed by a decentralised organisation rather than a private company, therefore having all issuings and burnings of tokens managed and publicly recorded Ethereum-powered smart contracts.
This ensures the transparency of the platform, therefore curating consistent and loyal investors. This is ideal when considering the motives behind stablecoins as a whole, as they are designed for stability and allow people to rely on their crypto investments much better.
Doing Business With Binance USD
Binance USD is a 1:1 USD-backed stablecoin issued by Binance, which launched in 2019 and 2021, the ecosystem has grown exceptionally well. The platform aims to mend the stability of the dollar with blockchain technology.
The nature of stablecoins plays an important role in the crypto market with payments, transactions, settlements and decentralised finance, and this one is the third largest by market cap.
This platform is unique as it has a streak of charitable actions under its belt. In April 2022, the coin donated $2.5 million through its charity organisation to the USA to a UN refugee agency. The charitable side of the platform amplifies the success of stablecoins but also how the use of crypto can play key roles in raising funds and supporting charities.
With all this success under stablecoins, what is all the excitement with the presale platform Big Eyes Coin?
The Beauty Behind The Big Eyes Coin
Raising just under $13 million in its presale stages, the Big Eyes Coin is certainly doing something right. The crypto cathouse is a meme token which is devoted to creating a community and cat and crypto-lovers who are keen to learn, grow and connect.
The platform has a visible charity wallet which holds 5% of tokens every month to focus on different charities that all focus on saving the oceans and have sustainable intentions. Without any fees or taxes and the platform being owned by the community, Big Eyes Coin is taking a modernised and forward-thinking approach in creating its coin.
The platform is keeping the meme culture within crypto alive and is reinventing it in a whole new way. The stability of presale coins is also an attractive asset for investors, and a great direction to go in when looking to start your crypto career.
Final Thoughts…
There are plenty of coins on the market which will be great investments in 2023. There is no time like the present to start looking for the platforms that suit you best. What are you waiting for? Check out the links below and see what the world of crypto has to offer you.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.