Why Taking a Gold Loan During an Emergency Cash Crisis Would Be a Smart Move

New Delhi (India), February 23: Financial emergencies can be unpredictable, be it financial challenges due to medical emergencies, job or business losses, or natural calamities. Under such circumstances, the need for funds becomes crucial to manage the situation. Gold loans prove to be a smart route to tackle such unexpected capital requirements.
What is a Gold Loan?
One of the most treasured belongings in Indian households is gold in the form of jewellery items such as bangles, necklaces, earrings, etc. People invest in gold jewellery, especially during festivals and weddings.
Although the primary purpose of purchasing these precious articles is to feel a sense of accomplishment, there is more to it. In emergencies, gold can be exchanged for money, referred to as a gold loan. The idea should be to choose one that best suits your financial needs.
How to Apply for a Gold Loan?
If you are facing a financial crisis, it is imperative to resolve it immediately. And for this, you can check out the top-rated gold loan schemes provided by several financial institutions or NBFCs like Muthoot Finance and choose one that suits you best. Today, you also have the freedom to apply for a gold loan online. After completing the online application, you can expect the disbursal of the loan amount within a defined period after the authorities approve the application.
5 Reasons Why Taking a Gold Loan is a Smart Move A gold loan can help you manage an emergency cash crisis in the best possible way. Here are some of the most practical reasons why this type of loan will make your life easier: -
- 1. Minimal Documentation
One of the best benefits of taking a gold loan is that it requires minimal documentation, meaning you do not have to furnish many documents to approve your gold loan. You are only required to submit essential documents like address proof and identity proof for getting a loan on your gold jewellery from a reputed bank, non-banking finance company (NBFC) or financial institution.
2. Instant Approval and Disbursals
Nowadays, getting a gold loan approved has become a quick and simple process. The online application for a gold loan from a trusted bank or NBFC hardly takes a few minutes to complete. Some financial institutions offer instant disbursals. Taking a gold loan is the best way to eliminate monetary issues at the earliest.
- High Loan-to-Value Ratio
One of the most beneficial reasons for taking a gold loan is that it comes with a high loan-to-value ratio. This means you will have the luxury of getting a large sum of money, as high as 75 per cent of the gold’s market value (per RBI mandate). As a result, you can resolve your personal or business emergencies efficiently.
- 4. Low-Interest Rates
This is one reason that can make any individual opt for a gold loan without worrying about financial burdens in the long run. Since many banks and NBFCs offer gold loans with low-interest rates, it becomes much less challenging to repay the principal and interest in the given loan tenure.
- 5. Easy Repayment Options
An advantage of taking a gold loan that can be highly beneficial to people from all walks of life is that it offers multiple repayment modes. For example, if you borrow a certain amount of money based on the gold jewellery evaluated by a trusted financial firm or bank, you can repay this loan in easy EMIs, and partial payments or choose to foreclose the loan by paying the complete dues before the tenure ends. Hence, the borrower has enough flexibility to repay the loan without facing financial burdens.
A gold loan can help you face any cash crisis because it is quickly approved and requires minimal documentation. The entire process can be completed at a reputed financial institution within a few hours.