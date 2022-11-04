Why The Music World is Hooked on to the Tunes of Talented Naresh Parmar

Music genius Naresh Parmar has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry this year and he is raring to enter the year 2023 with some of his original music too. The confidence with which he presents himself in front of his audience is hard-earned and well-deserved, though. For a small-town boy from Gujarat, to a celebrated artiste on YouTube, Naresh’s story could well be the stuff fairytales are made of. However, this fairytale has come true after a lot of hard-work on his part.
Naresh met success, but after going through a lot of struggle, especially on social media, where he wanted to earn an audience for himself and put out his music for the world to hear.
He joined YouTube in 2016, when he was trying to establish himself as a musician in the industry. Since YouTube was an upcoming platform for content creators, this looked like a match made in heaven. The only hitch was that 18-year-old Naresh didn’t know how to channelize this wonderful medium to his benefit. As a result, it took him almost two years to meet the desired level of success. However, once one of his music videos went viral, he started gaining followers on YT, along with more work with some of the most prestigious labels in the world of music, like - Zee Music Company, T Series, Speed Records, and Rambo Originals.
Today, he has 863K plus YT subscribers and more than 232 million people around the globe have enjoyed his music videos. But that is not all. He is also a Verified Artiste on YouTube and his music is available on several other popular music platforms such as - Spotify, Google Play Music, YouTube Music, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, Hungama, Gaana, etc.
Repackaging raw music is Naresh’s forte and he has worked with the top DJs and singers in India, dabbling in multiple musical genres. “Hindi vs Punjabi mashup” and “Darker Hurts” are two of his most popular series on YouTube. At present, Naresh Parmar is a household name as a DJ, Music Producer and Visual Artist. But he is already working harder to become much more!
