Why the world needs spiritual leader like Raseshwari Devi Ji?

The world always needs such souls who not only preach but practice the fundamental rules of divine virtues and spread the aroma of devotion around! Raseshwari Devi Ji is one among them.
A brief introduction
Her Holiness Raseshwari Devi Ji is an expert in presenting simplified life solutions from the complex principles of Sanatan Vedic Philosophy. She is one of the foremost preachers of Jagadguru Kripalu ji Maharaj. She has guided millions of souls in her journey of a preacher since 1988. Devi Ji has established Braj Gopika Seva Mission in 1996 to spread the glory of Shri Krishna’s selfless devotion.
She is a gifted soul and Her Gurudev has inspired her to awaken devotion in the hearts of spiritual aspirants. She brings inner transformation into those who try on themselves but very often fail even on working upon their will power or determination.
Devi Ji is building holistic youth, children and adults by conducting various types of sadhana programs on self-improvement.
Practicing fundamental values of living from childhood
Right from childhood, she was fortunate to get association of the fifth original Jagadguru Kripalu Ji Maharaj. Her parents were dedicated Vaishnav and had deep affection for Gurudev. Hence, from her early days she is practicing all good values of living a spiritual life.
She recalls the days when her parents always gave a priority to the service of a Saint and then cared for their personal comforts. Sacrifice, compassion, love, humility, and tenderness are a few of the fundamental values of living which Devi Ji is practicing right from her childhood.
Unnatural, yet a fact!!
Raseshwari Devi Ji is born on 12th January 1968 in Bhilai, Madhya Pradesh (India). She was hardly 21 days old when Jagadguruttam Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj came to Bhilai for a discourse. He met her parents very affectionately and delivered a prophecy about this little infant of 21 days- “When she grows up, she will spread Shri Krishna’s bhakti across the world.”
Shri Maharajji was immensely pleased to note the myriad of possibilities of an upcoming preacher in this little girl, gifted with sharp intellect and a brilliant memory. By His direct correspondence through letters, He nourished the tiny plant of devotion in her, which was to undergo vast expansion in the days to come.
A true seeker follows the instruction of His Guru
Devi Ji did her graduation in Mathematics from Bhilai University and thought to choose engineering as her career. She wrote about her plan to Shri Maharaj Ji and got a quick reply “No! You must do Post Graduation in English and prepare yourself as a preacher of mine.”
Following Shri Maharaj Ji’’s divine words, she completed her post-graduation. She learnt the divine knowledge of all sacred scriptures like Bhagwad Gita, Ramayan, Bhagwatam, Upnishads, Puranans, Vedas and also western philosophies and sacred text books of other popular religions and completed them in a span of six months.
On 15th October 1989, Shree Maharaj Ji graced her with the divine robes and declared her as a new preacher.
Uttishthata Jagrata- a journey of 3 decades
It is a mendate from her Guru, and a vow to take Sanatan vedic knowledge to every doorstep. She has travelled more than 9 lac kilometres to conduct 155 numbers of programs across 15 Indian states under the initiative of “उत्तिष्ठत जाग्रत”. Each program is of 21 days, which gives listeners the complete knowledge of Sanatan vedic Dharma in a capsulated form, transforming their perception towards their lives comprehensively.
“Materialism and spiritualism do not oppose each other. Materialism is for upkeeping your physical self and spiritualism is for the soul. One without the other is a disaster” Devijee says.
These salutary words appear to be panacea of turmoil, the world facing now.
Empowering Youth
The nation is just an idea. If a nation is to be great, it needs great human beings. Deviji is tirelessly working on two initiatives named Baal Vikas Shivir & Yuva Utthan Shivir since 2006 with an objective of ingraining Indian value system right from the tender age. It all started in 2006, and 27(Twenty seven) programs have been conducted so far immensely benefiting thousands of kids and youths physically and spiritually.
The Founder of Braj Gopika Seva Mission
To render a systematic shape to the spiritual interest of seekers and to benefit each individual, a unique spiritual institution ‘Braj Gopika Seva Mission’ was founded. The first ashram of this organization, ‘Braj Gopika Dham’ is in the cradle of nature, at a distance of 65 kms from Bhubaneswar, the temple city and capital city of Odisha. Further, it is only 30 kms from Chilika, the biggest fresh water lagoon of the world, celebrated for its mesmerizing beauty.
Awards and Achievements
· Devi Ji has established 120 spiritual centers in India and abroad uptill now.
· She is an inspiration to youths and children, she tenderly guides the young generations on the path of righteousness. Thousands of Youths and kids have been benefited in terms of managing peer pressure and having a clearer perspective towards career and life.
· Devi Ji has been awarded as Adarsh Yuva Adhyatmik Guru awardee in the year 2018 by Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad, Pune.
· Devji has has also established Jagadguru Dham in Puri, Kripalu Kunj in Darjeeling and Bhakti Dham at Navdweep, WB
· Her Holiness has conducted more than 150 meditational camps in different pilgrimages and sacred venues.
