Why Udaipur is the Perfect Escape During Monsoon

You don't need a specific reason or the right reason to travel to Udaipur, a city that never fails to charm the tourists with its alluring royal vibe and mesmerising beauty. The city, replete with royal palaces, colourful culture, and stunning lakes, is made of all things beautiful and romantic. If you are looking for a monsoon gateway, look no further than Udaipur.
The monsoons in Udaipur are a blessing in disguise
Monsoon is the best time to visit Udaipur for two reasons. One, the weather is pleasant during the monsoon. The temperature ranges between 23-30 degrees Celsius, and there is little humidity. Also, during the monsoon, you can feel the cool breeze sweeping across your face almost all day. Two, during monsoon, the city is not crowded with tourists as it is during winters; you can enjoy exploring the city at your own pace, sans the crowd.
Things to do in Udaipur during monsoon
Take a scenic boat ride on Lake Pichola
Going on a boat ride may seem boring and a common thing to do. But don't just pass your judgement yet. Wait until you take a ride on Lake Pichola in Udaipur. Surrounded by some of the most important and historically significant monuments, including the City Palace and Jag Mandir, the boat ride would give you a spectacular panoramic view of the lake. As you row across the lake, the azure blue waters, the green hills in the backdrop, and the golden walls of the city palace shining bright because of the sun's reflection off the lake is a cynosure to the eye.
Marvel at the Monsoon Palace
Popularly known as the Sajjan Garh Palace, the shiny, pearl-white monument is one of the popular tourist attractions in Udaipur. Once a favourite summer home for the British officers during the colonial era, this magnificent palace is located on a hilltop at about 3100 ASL (above sea level). From the top, you can get an unparalleled panoramic view of Fateh Sagar Lake and Udaipur City. The palace looks even more alluring as the rain arrives, and its beauty will leave you entranced even from a distance.
Revel in the royal aura at City Palace
No matter what season it is, a visit to Udaipur would be incomplete without visiting the City Palace. Built over 400 years ago, this stunning monument is a testament to the extravagant lifestyle of the Rajput royals, their excellent taste in architecture, and their penchant for luxury.
This architectural wonder exudes a royal vibe from every corner. The grand interiors and the opulent artefacts inside the palace will make you gasp in awe! During the monsoons, the lush gardens and vast courtyard come alive with plenty of colourful flowers, enhancing the palace's beauty.
Get a taste of the Rajasthani cuisine at local restaurants
Rajasthani food is as colourful and vibrant as its culture. When you are in Udaipur, you can visit the many local restaurants around Lake Pichola and City palace to indulge in the local specialities like the famed Laal Maas, Dal Bati Churma, and a range of delectable sweets like Ghevar, Kalakand, and more. And, while it is raining, you must have Pyaz ki kachori or Mirchi Vada with chai. If you can't handle the spice in the vada, you can sweeten your tongue with some Rabdi.
Enjoy watching folk dance performance at Bagore Ki Haveli
A famous cultural centre in Udaipur, Bagore Ki Haveli, hosts many fascinating events that give tourists a glimpse of the rich culture and traditions of Rajasthan. When you are in Udaipur, you must visit this place to watch the 'Dharohar,' a Rajasthani folk dance performance. This is one of the unique dances you may have seen. It is performed by local women dressed in ethnic attire and carrying brass pots on their heads, and they have different musical instruments tied to their bodies and the dance while standing on the edge of a brass plate. The beautiful rhythm, the soothing music, and the perfectly choreographed moves will enthral you to the fullest and give you a taste of the unique Indian talent and artform.
Where to stay in Udaipur?
There are many stay options in Udaipur, from 5-star hotels to homestays. You can book your stay at the Club Mahindra Udaipur, one of the best resorts in Udaipur. It lets you enjoy the premium amenities and a warm hospitality. Not to mention, you get the most impressive services and an opportunity to indulge in a range of specially curated experiences that would keep you busy and entertained all day. On the days when it is pouring outside, and you want to stay within the comforts of your resort, you can learn pottery or attend the puppet-making workshop.
A trip to Udaipur during the monsoon is the perfect escape you need to get away from the city's chaos. So, pack your bags, and get ready to have the best vacation you have ever had.