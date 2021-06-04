Why You Shouldn’t Fear Developing a Personal Brand According to Matt James Hersh

It is common to have fear or hesitations around developing a personal brand through posting on social media or starting a blog. You might be thinking to yourself, “What would I even post about?” or “Who’s going to read it?” Matt James Hersh, a business coach for experts looking to scale their businesses, works with a lot of clients that have the same fear. An important aspect of Matt’s coaching services is helping his clients overcome their biggest limitations and what he likes to call “fear of posting” is definitely one of them.
Although he has come a long way with the development of his personal brand @mattjameshersh on Instagram, back in 2015, Matt had the same fear about creating a personal brand through a blog. There were a series of mental blocks that he had to overcome to get over the fear of posting online and to create an online presence that felt both true to himself and offered massive benefit to his readers. If you’re questioning whether you should develop a personal brand, Matt’s advice is, “An online presence will open up doors for everyone.”
Matt was working a corporate consulting job and wanted to start a blog detailing his experience of staying fit while working 80 hour workweeks, thus FitInCorporate was born. Although Matt left FitInCorporate back in 2017 after leaving his corporate job and pursuing a different career path, he learned immeasurable lessons from taking the leap and building a personal brand. His personal brand helped him to allow his friends, family, and other followers he picked up along the way to see his most authentic self in action. It led to him developing a business where there is no separation between who he is, what he does, and how he presents himself on social media.
In Matt’s work as a business coach, his personal brand is a part of his day to day. He acquires leads, builds relationships with potential clients, and allows for his followers to gain inspiration by what he posts and shares. We admire Matt’s transparent approach to social media and personal branding and wish him luck as he continues to inspire experts to utilize social media in an authentic and powerful way.
