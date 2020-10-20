Why your business name is essential to creating a memorable brand

Naming your new business isn’t a simple task, and for that matter, it’s something which many new business owners and startup entrepreneurs struggle with. Having a great business name isn’t just putting a few letters or words together and calling it your business. While you’re busy creating a strong business idea or service, it’s good to know that your business name will resonate with your taste, skill, and above all your entire business brand.
For years, marketers, and leading business owners have been using simple techniques and methods to uplift the branding of their businesses, by using simple and straightforward naming strategies. If you’re thinking how to come up with a business name, read our extensive guide.
Below we gathered some strategies and the essential information to take into consideration while naming your business. Having a proper and suitable name, with a good brand will help your business stand the test of time.
Starting: How to name a business?
Before you can start designing your brand, start with a simple naming strategy. We recommend brainstorming a few ideas and throwing around different names and words. Take time to create a mind map that consists of various topics, words, and names you’re considering but are also aligned with what you’ll be selling.
Visualize your brand, how your front-facing windows, walls, products, labels, packaging, etc. should look. Take into consideration things like color, and if it will suit your business. Another great technique is getting personal – if you don’t want to put your name on the business, think of a past or personal experience that might’ve drawn you to a certain point.
Rhymes, acronyms, and synonyms are also a great thing to consider, as many companies use these methods to make their business names shorter, more attention-worthy, and can work great on their products.
Essential guidelines for incorporating both your name and creating a brand
Keep it simple and straightforward
Marketers, business owners and anyone working in advertising will tell you that a short, brief, and straightforward name is the way to go. Depending on where you’re planning to set-up your business, you want it to be easily read and make an impact. Customers and consumers enjoy something which they can easily notice, especially in big cities, where there are hundreds of the same stores – the same can be said for shopping malls.
Take HP or Hewlett Packard, the American company that specializes in IT, and software and hardware development. Here we see a massive company using simple naming and branding on all of their products, but also making use of acronyms.
Have consistency
It’s not easy to pinpoint, but consumers love consistency in a brand or company, especially if it’s something they tend to use or purchase a lot of. Having a consistent name and brand will ensure consumers will easily notice your products, or branding – especially if it’s being sold outside of your shop.
Create a visual and unique experience
Business is about bringing something new and exciting to the table and having a visually strong and unique brand that resonates with your products or services can have a lasting impact on consumers. With this in mind, it’s good to do some well-rounded research on names you’re considering ensuring it hasn’t already been used or registered trademark. Try to stay away from names that are too similar or complex. Make sure your name can be used in various colors, or styles, as this will keep the design process easy.
Future endeavors
While the business might take care of itself, and perhaps last for years to come, you need to consider how your brand and name will be something that will stay tasteful and elegant for years to come. This includes keeping your brand consistent, as already mentioned, and designing a name around a brand that won’t fall short on uniqueness and simplicity as trends come and go.
Share your thoughts among others or members of your business, this would make it easier to create a lasting name, and design a brand that’s suitable for your personality and also the products or services you will be offering.
Final considerations
During the naming process, you will need to consider the difference between a legal name and a brand name. Using a legal name entails that your business’s full trading name is that what you listed on your formation documents. A brand name is another, made up, or a fictitious name that you use to trade and conduct business, or market your company. An example can be that your business’s legal name is Jack Smith, while the brand name is Green and CO. Hardware. You can opt to use your legal name as your brand name, but keep in mind the filing and registration procedure which it entails.