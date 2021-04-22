Wild Rift Brings down many meta champions in patch 2.2A - Full details

Wild Rift is doing some major changes in game every patch. Don’t think that it’s a small patch because its only add a letter. Patch 2.2A is also a major patch just like 2.2. Let’s have a look on patch 2.2a and see what new coming and what changed in league of legends wild rift.
New Champion
Rammus Going to join the rift on 22 April
It’s been a long time since Rammus being revealed at the start of 2021 Trailer. The Armordillo underwent some reworks from lol pc before his release on Wild Rift. Those changes including a big upgrade to his ultimate.
Champion and item Changes
Patch 2.2 Meta champions like Alistar, Dr. Mundo, Corki, Galio Shyvana has been nerfed. While Blitzcrank, Diana, Leona, Pantheon and Tristana are buffed. All champs changes are justifiable and we can say that those champs updates were much needed.
Just as expected in Patch 2.2, tanks dominated wild rift thanks to the addition of Sunfire Aegis. The said item, Sunfire Aegis, dealt too much damage just by having the champion that wields it stand next to enemy champions. Because of that, Sunfire Aegis’s scaling damage is nerfed from 1% of the wielder’s HP to 0.8% of the wielder’s HP. It doesn’t seem much but it will give the enemy’s more chances to fight back especially in the later stages of the game.
And along with the nerf to Sunfire Aegis, one of its major user, Dr. Mundo is nerfed. He became unstoppable thanks to the new item, but since he is now nerfed along with his core item, I think Dr. Mundo will experience a big drop in his win rate. The unstoppable doctor is now subdued.
Alistar, Corki, Galio, and Shyvana on the other hand received minor nerfs but they are all still at the top of the meta. If you use these champions, don’t worry. They are all still viable.
At the different side of the changes are the buffs and the biggest buff recipient this patch is Diana. She is now highly viable at all ranks. If you are looking for an assassin who is also tanky, mobile, and strong at team fights. Try using Diana in your next game!
New Wild Rift Skins
● Stargazer Camille
● Stargazer Soraka
● Stargazer Twisted Fate
● Molten Rammus
● Sweeper Rammus
These Skins going to release throughout the patch 2.2a
New Accessories
● Icons: Stargazer Endeavor, Stargazer Triumph
● Emotes: Stargazer Pengu
● Recalls: To the Stars, Cosmic Transcendence
● Baubles: Stargazer
Other Changes
Turrets
● Earlier Baron Lane and Mid lane got additional Armor and magic resist for first 3 minutes. Now it’s changed it to first 4 minutes instead of 3.
● During the first 4 minutes (previously 3 minutes), all outer turrets gain additional defensive bonuses when multiple enemies are nearby. Stats are same as previously just duration is extended.
120FPS SUPPORT
Added the 120fps option to the following high-end devices: OnePlus 9 & OnePlus 9 Pro; Google Pixel 5; ASUS ROG Phone 2; Razer Phone 2. Slowly testing and rolling out to more devices.
That’s all-in patch 2.2A hope this patch make the game more balanced and smoother.