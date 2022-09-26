Will Feed3 (FD3) be the Bitcoin of Web3?

Web3 is a quickly growing part of the DeFi space. With its advent, cryptocurrencies will become commonplace and will reach heights that even Bitcoin couldn't achieve. Nonetheless, as with all things new, web3 comes with its setbacks.
Feed3 (FD3) is being developed to solve one of the most pertinent ones — obtaining feedback. So, let's talk about this project, and how, in an increasingly diverse space, it may be the new Bitcoin of Web3. Without further ado, let's dive in.
Feed3 (FD3) The New Blockchain Technology
Feed3 (FD3) is a new blockchain technology that seeks to aid the development of the Web3 space by collecting feedback from its users. Feed3 (FD3) will be the first blockchain network to be able to do so, making it rank alongside Bitcoin (BTC) as a trendsetter in the DeFi space.
Feed3 (FD3) has developed an advanced AI model, Freeda, which it will use to obtain feedback. It will accept audio feedback, making it easier for users to input data. Users will be rewarded in the blockchain's native currency, FD3, for each audio feedback they give after they use the service.
In addition, Feed3 (FD3) will provide uniquely generated NFTs called iNFTs that users can purchase using FD3. They will be in limited numbers and have varying prices. Users will be able to increase their value by using them to process audio feedback collected by Freeda.
The more feedback each iNFT processes, the more valuable it becomes. Furthermore, users will be able to swap these iNFTs for other DeFi assets on decentralized exchanges.
In addition, Feed3 (FD3) will regularly provide processed feedback to GameFi platforms and other Web3 apps that use its service. This model will help these platforms improve their user experience, and provide better features for their users.
Feed3's token, FD3, will also provide staking opportunities for its users. They'll also be able to participate in yield farming and swap the token for other decentralized assets when it launches. They will also be eligible for several bonuses when they purchase Feed3 (FD3) tokens. Buying FD3 tokens with Bitcoin (BTC) or Litecoin (LTC) earns a user a 12% and 10% bonus, respectively. These are just a few of the bonuses available within the Feed3 (FD3) ecosystem.
Feed3 (FD3) shows a lot of potential to make it big, just like Bitcoin did originally, in the Web3 market. So, you should keep an eye out for this token's launch. Buying it on time will help you make a lot of profit when it explodes in value.
Bitcoin (BTC) The Largest Blockchain Network
Bitcoin (BTC) is the largest blockchain network in the DeFi space based on the sheer number of users it has. Bitcoin (BTC) is the first cryptocurrency to be created and has paved the way for the development of the decentralized finance sector.
Bitcoin (BTC) was created in 2009 to address the problems people had with traditional finance systems. Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin's anonymous inventor, developed the system upon which the decentralized token would be used, hence laying the foundation for the DeFi ecosystem we know today.
With Bitcoin (BTC), people can make peer-to-peer transactions online without the need for an intermediate financial institution. They can also mine Bitcoin (BTC) using the network's proof-of-work mechanism.
Although Bitcoin's proof-of-work mechanism is expensive to use in terms of energy consumption and is also being replaced by the energy-efficient proof-of-stake protocol, it's still the most used blockchain there is.
As of now, Bitcoin generates over $30 billion in daily trading volumes, making it the largest blockchain in existence. Bitcoin's (BTC) immutability and relative scarcity make it a cryptocurrency that will last for generations to come and continue to increase in value.
So, buying some now during the dip isn't a bad idea. Bitcoin (BTC) is certain to surge in value and hit its peak once the market is bullish again.
Feed3 (FD3) may just reach mainstream adoption when it's launched. With the innovative features it offers, it's only a matter of time before it explodes in value. So, buying its native token, FD3 alongside the infamous Bitcoin is a great way to secure future returns.
Feed3 (FD3)
Presale: https://presale.feed3.io
Website:https://feed3.io