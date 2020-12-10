Will PGs and Hostels take a Back Seat to Managed Accommodation When Colleges Reopen?

As colleges prepare to reopen, questions around their readiness with respect to safety and hygiene measures, social distancing, and pandemic-proofing are being frequently asked. Some campuses are having to rework their housing arrangements with stronger operating protocols for their services – food, housekeeping, etc. For others, factoring in a reduced capacity to comply with social distancing concerns is a big challenge. This is a grave problem for students traveling from different cities to college hubs like Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai to name a few.
From a supply perspective, reduced campus capacity means greater dependence on private, largely unorganized local accommodation options like PGs and hostels (which have historically also suffered from service and infrastructure quality gaps). They are not quite prepared to handle the additional student volume, without compromising on space or leading to overcrowding. However, the novel professionally managed accommodations are emerging as the savior, allowing students to live in secure homes at half the rate of what they would otherwise be shelling in a conventional rental arrangement.
Creating Better Consumer Value
For one, managed accommodation providers like Stanza Living have taken steps to establish industry benchmarks in space use. A shared space now doesn’t mean a sacrifice of privacy, what with operators like Stanza Living even factoring inadequate square feet area per person that complies with social distancing guidelines. At the same time with multiple occupancy choices to select from, you can opt for your own private rooms with attached bathrooms, and only common dining and entertainment facilities need be shared, creating a happy balance between personal and community time.
The pandemic has also ushered a new-normal where virtual connection and technology interventions play a big role in creating better experiences. For example, an effective mobile application can connect residents with service teams to access a range of services contactlessly (like ordering meals), meeting their fellow inhabitants online without leaving the confines of their rooms, etc. They can also raise complaints on these apps which makes it even easier to curb any potential human interface. PGs and conventional hostels often lack this automation. Students are already inclined to accessing smartphones frequently and find this key feature extremely beneficial.
Ensuring High Safety and Hygiene Standards
PGs in Bangalore, Mumbai and other cities have been the choice of accommodation for students and young professionals, mostly due to affordability reasons. But with the pandemic, not just the quality of accommodation and service but also how they stand on parameters of safety and hygiene have become top concerns. The coronavirus infection rate is potentially high in places that don’t have absolutely stringent hygiene protocols, making hostels and PGs an easy target for a cluster case. However, managed accommodation operators have invested in industry-best practices that include rigorous sanitization routines, residence deep cleaning, staff and resident health monitoring, placement of sanitizer dispensers to encourage precautionary habits, rules around mask use, protective equipment, etc.
Prioritizing Care and Comfort
Many conventional forms of shared living come with their own compromises which make daily life a tad bit difficult. This little inconvenience can easily snowball into a mega-crisis, especially during the pandemic. Interrupted services – meals, cleanliness, etc are not what the consumer signed up for. Managed accommodations are no practitioners of cutting corners. They undertake crisis management pretty effectively to ensure that the residents are under no threat or inconvenienced in any manner. A case in point is the speed at which operators like Stanza Living managed stocking and supply of food products despite the sudden announcement of a national lockdown or arranged for tie-ups with medical facilities for quarantine and isolation purposes in key containment areas.
A huge element of this comforting experience is the care that operators are providing. The pandemic has cut down the scope of social life and has given rise to mental disorders like depression and lifestyle problems like loneliness and anxiety. Understanding these, operators are creating avenues to continue day-to-day activities and engagements among residents, giving rise to a sense of community that keeps the loneliness quotient at bay. While maintaining social distancing norms, community engagement programs have metamorphosed into virtual avatars, still managing to connect people across the country for a musical evening or an inter-city dance-off or a calming yoga session. These spaces have become even more effective in alleviating alienation among residents.
Managed accommodation spaces are upgrading as per the changing times and revisiting their plans to enable safety as well as a sense of community among the residents which makes them a common favorite among the student and parent community. Their proven record in creating consumer value, improving business efficiencies, and driving cost optimizations have made them a favorite of educational institutes as well, with many considering partnerships for campus facility management with leading operators like Stanza Living. Setting new quality benchmarks and adapting agilely to create COVID-Combat readiness has further pushed a case for managed accommodation operators to create beneficial solutions for both on-campus and off-campus residential facilities.