Will Proprivex Become As Big As The Sandbox Or Axie Infinity?

Cryptocurrencies are changing the world around us as more people get involved in the crypto market. There’s much confusion surrounding them, many people becoming overnight millionaires while others losing their entire life savings. Choosing the right cryptocurrency at the right time is the key to making massive profits in the crypto space.
However, the crypto market is in a bearish phase right now. All cryptocurrencies plunged by 50% down to their value. Many crypto traders lost all their life savings in this crypto crash. At the same time, some chose to buy presale-stage cryptocurrencies in this bear market.
Blockchain technology is the core of the web3.0 community, mainly the crypto world. It is expected to be so disruptive in our lives that it will make the internet look like a primitive model. The technology is still being introduced to the general public. Still, it is already significantly impacting how individuals do business in the web3.0 space.
Proprivex (PPX) is a new cryptocurrency that helps users manage their diverse portfolios from a single platform. The project focuses on making blockchain work for anyone and everyone. Please keep reading to learn more about it and other cryptocurrencies like Axie Infinity (AXS) and Sandbox (SAND).
Wrangle Your Portfolio WithProprivex (PPX)
Proprivex (PPX) is a community-driven, decentralized trading and portfolio management platform specific to digital assets and currencies that seeks to help users manage their diverse portfolios from a single platform. Its mission is to build a platform that offers users trustless, simple, interactive, and intuitive ecosystems.
This platform will enable efficient and secure trading, staking, and managing diverse crypto assets and full-scale security through its intuitive ecosystem. It will expand its ecosystem to include non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Those NFTs will be integrated with DeFi and cross-chain properties for increased utility and use cases.
Users can use this platform to borrow against the tokens and digital assets they hold without necessarily trading them. It gives more freedom to trade or hedge on other exchange platforms. However, it is only possible for Proprivex (PPX) users with an equivalent amount of the tokens intended to borrow.
This platform is based on Avalanche’s super lightweight, fast, efficient framework that remains carbon neutral regardless of the number of transactions while charging nominal and competitive transaction fees. In addition, this platform is built where transactions are validated many times but in batches. This makes it more efficient and less costly to verify transactions.
As a governance token, users will have the right to participate in important decisions on the platform; they will be able to exercise votes on essential elements such as features on the platform, changes on the roadmap, etc. The development will be made based on decisions made by the council/committee.
No Mirage – Sandbox (SAND)
The Sandbox (SAND) runs on Ethereum, a decentralized virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences. This platform is a game where players can buy digital plots of land, called LAND, and create their experience on top of them to share with other users.
It is a blockchain-based NFT game that comes with several Play-to-Earn features. This platform has an iconic voxel-based art style. Through its experience-filled metaverse, it offers infinite creative opportunities, artistic potential, and fun, profitable games that will revolutionize the mainstream gaming industry with its blockchain-backed technology.
The Sandbox (SAND) is building a community of active gamers who contribute to the growth of projects by focusing on user-generated content.
Gather Assets While You Play – Axie Infinity (AXS)
Axie Infinity (AXS) is an Ethereum-based NFT-based online trading and battling video game also known as a crypto-meets-Pokémon game. Axies and virtual real estate are sold via an in-game marketplace in the form of NFTs.
It offers valuable features for both developers and users. This platform allows users to virtual mass goods and benefits from in-game features using their crypto assets through blockchain-based game mechanics and interactions. In addition, developers will create full-fledged social networks for Axies, where users can easily make friends and connect with other Axie Infinity (AXS) owners.
Proprivex (PPX) is still in the presale stage and is expected to skyrocket in value on its public release. The project is determined to build a practical platform that delivers to every one of blockchain needs. The Sandbox (SAND) and Axie Infinity (AXS) have setbacks like other cryptocurrencies. Sandbox (SAND) is facing significant economic restrictions surrounding the SAND token, and there are unanswered questions about its decentralization.
Proprivex (PPX) also gives its users cashback and rewards to attract more users. For example, you will get 8% cashback if you purchase tokens in the first and 6% in the second presale stage. Moreover, if you refer Proprivex (PPX) to a friend and they spend only $50, you will get $25 as a reward.
