Will Zidane Awad Be The Next Mark Zuckerberg?

You have definitely heard stories about the most inspiring entrepreneurs, but how many of them began successful tech initiatives at a tender age well below 21? Today we have one for you — Zidane Awad Nimer. Zidane is a budding Israeli Palestinian entrepreneur who, at such a young age, has successfully launched several tech projects and is the proud CEO and founder of Repell, Coolit, Veyago and Pharon.
Zidane Awad’s Achievements
Although Zidane Awad has not yet been featured in Forbes or The Times, the young entrepreneur has accomplished a great deal since his school days. He excelled in his school classes and earned several awards in physics and mathematics.
He took part in many Hackathons and Makethons, including Technion, Monia, Tedhar, Wix, THack, Tsofen, and Hasoub, and achieved numerous accolades in them. The tech startups that he was able to launch so far are the greatest achievement on his account. In October 2019, Zidane's Coolit was able to be presented at the 100 Startup Istanbul Conference in the top 100 Startups. This was quite an achievement as Coolit made it to top 100 from among 155 thousand startups from around the world. Zidane was offered investment opportunities from American and Saudi companies but he declined both offers. Instead, he went for a venture capital funding for a previous project of his after relocating to Haifa.
His current project Coolit also managed to rake up an investment of US$ 200k since it was first launched in July 2020. That’s certainly a major achievement for such a young entrepreneur but Zidane’s initiatives are all quite promising and investors have really shown great support to him so far.
Major Tech Startups Of Zidane Awad Nimer
Zidane studies at Technion (Israel Institute of Technology) and that’s where he and his fellow engineers had the work done. Here’s a look at his major startups that he has been able to launch successfully so far.
1.Pharon
During his first year with the Technion Institute, Zidane worked on this project. Heading a team of four software and structural engineers, Zidane successfully presented a solution to instances of construction work accidents. He designed a smart protective helmet which would save the construction workers ' lives by connecting them to their managers. Sensors, alarms, and tracking tools are included in the technology used in these safety helmets to enable project managers to ensure that all their employees wear their part. When someone gets hit, the manager will receive the alert with the worker's location coordinates. As a result, the executives can send immediate assistance to the location and save lives.
2.Coolit
We all want to have our drinks cool, don't we? But are we waiting an hour for them to cool down? Most likely not! Zidane Awad presented this wonderful idea of self-cooling cans that initiate an endothermic reaction to cool the can down within minutes by pressing a button.
3.Veyago
Veyago is an app for the passionate traveller. It was also Zidane's graduation project from MIT’s MEET program. In a particular trip, the app collects information about your interests and suggests routes from admins, relevant routes taken by other users, and even allows you to build your own route.
www.veyago.com
personal website - www.zidaneawad.com .