With Ripple Boldly Integrating Ethereum Smart Contract Tech, What Will This Mean For ERC-20 Projects Like Big Eyes Coin In 2022?

It was recently announced that Ripple has been working hard to test out Ethereum’s smart contract technology, to find out if there is potential for compatibility with their XRP Ledger.
This is an exciting time for both of these blockchains, however, it also raises the question of what will happen to projects built on these blockchains, such as the ERC-20 token Big Eyes Coin.
In this article, we will be looking more in-depth into what Ripple is doing to integrate this technology into the XRP Ledger, and what benefits this may provide to both Ethereum and Big Eyes Coin.
Ripple Set To Maximise XRP Ledger With EVM Technology
It has been reported that Ripple has been experimenting with ways to create an XRP Ledger sidechain that is Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible, with the ultimate goal being to have this technology available on the XRP Ledger mainnet.
Ripple is designed specifically to be open to all, with the XRP Ledger being open-source, permissionless, and completely decentralised. As such, it is within the project's interest to have a variety of tools at users’ disposal, including easy-to-use smart contract technology. This is why Ripple is attempting to become EVM-compatible, as it will make smart contract deployment easier and more efficient.
Will Ethereum Get A Boost From XRP Ledger Connection?
Needless to say, the integration of their smart contract technology will not only spell out good things for Ripple- but it will also likely produce good results for Ethereum.
It has been shown that the value of cryptocurrencies tends to rise around the time of technological innovations and high reporting, as the value of the token is speculated to rise with building interest.
Furthermore, this integration will also make it more likely for Ripple users to get more involved with Ethereum, giving the network the opportunity to grow its user base even further. It is a win-win situation for both blockchains, and may even see the value of both projects rise in the future.
What Will This Mean For Ethereum-Based Tokens Like Big Eyes Coin?
With all this in mind, it is important to remember that events like this do not only affect the blockchains- it also affects the projects built upon them.
Consider Big Eyes Coin, for example. As one of the most exciting projects currently being undertaken on the meme token market, opportunities like those presented here give the project even more opportunities to propel forward, as blockchain technology becomes more interconnected.
What affects the parent blockchain will always affect the projects built on it, making this an interesting time for Big Eyes Coin.
For a practical example of this, consider how The Merge impacted not only Ethereum, but Big Eyes Coin too.
The Merge, which saw the Ethereum Network shift from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake validation, resulted in the network becoming not only more scalable for the future but also more environmentally friendly, reducing the Ethereum Network’s energy consumption by 99.95%.
Big Eyes Coin is a token with environmentalism at its core, seen most prominently in its campaigns for ocean conservation via its charity wallet. It was because of The Merge that Big Eyes Coin decided to build itself on Ethereum, and as such is allowing the project to achieve its goals while using a system that doesn’t add to environmental damage.
With Big Eyes Coins’ goal to be the next big thing in the meme token market, this Ethereum and Ripple integration may just be another step towards achieving that goal.
