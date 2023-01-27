With The Rise Of Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Baby Doge, Is It A Good Time To Invest In Meme Coins?

Four years after the inception of Bitcoin (BTC), in 2012, software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer gave birth to the first meme coin, Dogecoin (DOGE) - an inflationary cryptocurrency with the famous internet meme Doge as its mascot.
This sparked an entire revolution of meme coins infiltrating the crypto market and since then, over 200 meme coins have been established.
Although meme coins were initially created as a joke, many of them have proven to have practical use cases, while also making some serious fortunes for investors!
With meme coins having soared to the moon, viral attention and backing from the likes of huge icons such as Elon Musk, one of the richest men in the world - is it a good time to invest in meme coins?
In this article, we will be diving into three of our favourite meme coins on the market: Dogecoin (DOGE), Baby Doge (BABYDOGE) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and how investing in them could make you millions!
Dogecoin - The Big Dog With Big Success
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a genius innovation that combined internet meme sensation Doge with cryptocurrency, only to become one of the most popular coins currently marked at number nine on CoinMarketCap (at the time of writing).
It was pretty much created as a lighthearted ‘joke’ and as an alternative to Bitcoin in a time when cryptocurrency was wildly speculative. It wasn’t long before it attracted loads of community members and fellow meme-lovers to become incredibly valuable.
The success of Dogecoin is closely linked to the endorsement of Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, who frequently uses his tweets to influence the price of the coin. Musk, as someone who is passionate about memes and a creator of memes himself - the rise of Dogecoin was inevitable. Showing how serious he is about his loyalty to Doge, he even went as far as to include Dogecoin as a payment option on his Tesla merchandise store. If Doge wasn’t already a huge community, Elon Musk only drew millions more in.
The fact that Dogecoin was the first meme coin to chew into the market, it has the support of huge icons such as Elon Musk and it's listed on the biggest exchanges - tells us that Dogecoin is here to stay!
Baby Doge - Dogecoin’s Little Pup
With the intention of pleasing its father, Baby Doge (BABYDOGE) was introduced in 2021 by ardent Dogecoin supporters. Just like the Shiba Inu mascot on Dogecoin, Baby Doge features an animated baby breed.
Baby Doge is a deflationary token with a restricted supply of 420 quadrillion, in contrast to Dogecoin, which has an endless supply. This means the value of the token should increase overtime.
This Baby Doge will even grow - the fact that 5% of every transaction on the Baby Doge ecosystem is automatically paid to Baby Doge holders is a terrific incentive to keep BABYDOGE in your wallet.
Big Eyes Coin - The Year Of The Cat
Enough talk about dogs, could this be the year of the cat?
The new cat in town, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), is generating a lot of buzz as it exceeds a remarkable $17.5 million in presale! Big Eyes Coin, which was developed as a community-driven meme token, intends to move wealth into decentralised finance (DeFi) while simultaneously preserving the seas by giving 5% of its tokens to charity.
Big Eyes Coin stands out in a market overrun with dogs barking all over the place thanks to its unique cat mascot, known as "Big Eyes." With Vietnam having celebrated its new year recently, as the year of the cat - this could be a great sign of luck headed to Big Eyes Coin!
We appear to be approaching a really interesting launch as Big Eyes keeps pushing the envelope and this could be a great opportunity to participate in their presale!
Final Thoughts
Meme coins have seen skyrocketing success since their inception, allowing investors to take home some serious stacks! With meme coins constantly working on their utility cases, it could be a great time to invest now.
Above all, meme coins have shown us the power of the community. What started as a joke, now delivers huge value to the world - so don’t miss out!
Big Eyes Coin (BIG)
Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/
Website: https://bigeyes.space/
Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.