Workation: how and where to plan it?

The pandemic has made a lot of people appreciate the advantages of remote work. Savings on commuting, convenience and possibility to perform duties from any place in the world has won over above 30% of Poles. And so it comes as no surprise that workation has grown in popularity in Poland.
What is Workation?
Workation is a combination of professional duties and leisure outside the place of residence. The name is a mix of two English words: "work" and "vacation." Here, we check the new trend, what it is about, if it is legal in terms of the labour law, and we suggest where to go on workation.
How does it work? Workation in practice
Workation is about performing one's work while travelling – abroad, at the seaside, or at a holiday resort. For 8 hours, it is regular work, but then, after the workday is over, you can go to the beach, hotel swimming pool, in the mountains or sight-seeing.
Previously, such option was only available to freelancers and the self-employed. Now, more and more often workation is being used also by employees working under job contracts, after making proper arrangements with their employer. There are also companies that pay for workation as an additional benefit.
Workation on one's own. How to plan it?
It seems really simple. Just choose your dream destination and that's it. Still, you need to remember about a few important issues. Most of all, you need to check whether the location will provide you with a comfortable work space that will allow you to effectively and calmly perform your duties, including calls with colleagues and managers. It is a good idea to find out beforehand whether the place of your workation has a stable and good-quality Internet connection.
Currently, most instances of remote work require only a laptop and Internet connection. When going on workation, you also need to take documents and notes – if necessary.
How to combine work with vacation?
It is seemingly very simple. 8 hours of work, and then free time all for yourself. In practice, however, it can be less smooth. It is a good idea to determine a schedule for your workation to clearly know what you will be doing and how much time it will take, in order to avoid catching up after regular working hours. It is recommended to have a list of tasks, collected materials and necessary tools ready.
If you go on workation with another person, they need to know what it will look like. So that the accompanying persons, be it family or friends, know when you will be working and when you will have time for leisure. When on workation, it is better to avoid multitasking in favour of taking on tasks one by one.
One important issue is self-discipline – although it should not be a problem for people working remotely on a regular basis. If anything distracts you, e.g. noise, take your laptop and move to a quieter place. Do not put off current tasks. It is good to be flexible, if the employer allows for it: one day, you work in the morning and around noon; next day, you work at other times.
Advantages of workation
• Greater motivation to work due to attractive surroundings;
• higher efficiency – we want to do more in less time to be able to enjoy our vacation as much as possible;
• boosted creativity;
• better resistance to stress – supported by the change of surroundings;
• improved mood;
• more opportunities to maintain balance between work and rest;
• team integration in the case of organised workation.
Disadvantages of workation
• difficulty concentrating;
• putting off tasks for later;
• problems with work hours in the case of different time zones;
• longer work away from the office and team does not foster development;
• difficulties adjusting to the normal mode of work after returning from workation – it is not real vacation, so opportunities to relax are limited.
Where to go on workation?
There are plenty of options. You can choose typical holiday destinations – Spain, Greece, Egypt or Turkey. You can also plan travel to less popular places, such as Georgia, Iceland, or even organise a tour around Europe.
It is best to choose a place matching your preferences and remember that when on workation it is essential to maintain the balance between work and leisure.
How to choose workation insurance?
As is the case with any tourist trip, for workation you also need travel insurance. It should cover the costs of medical treatment and rescue services, accidents, third party liability in private life, luggage insurance and Assistance – i.e. a typical scope of a travel insurance policy.
Source: insurance comparison site rankomat
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.