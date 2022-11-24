Workout motivation alert!! Sami Osman shares a few valuable gym tips

'I will hit the gym on Monday.' Are you one of these dialogue narrators? We understand your dilemma. But there are a few unco souls who heed the chapters of the disciple, and you seriously should see them as a source of strong motivation. Speaking of all this, we recall Sami Osman. This Vietnamese-based certified sports and nutrition coach has inspired a lot of people in multiple ways.
He uses social media as a channel to reach the masses and enlighten them about gym essentials. Why did you join the gym? If you did it for muscle building, then Sami Osman has something to share. Here's what he said, "The question of 'how often should I lift weights to build muscle' is a hotly-contested one in the fitness world. To be honest, it all depends on where you're starting."
Sami further added, "Muscle building usually takes the form of weights. Whether it's dumbbells, barbells, medicine balls, or machines, exercising a muscle under tension will bring growth. Exercise selection is an important piece of the training puzzle, but other factors go into achieving increased muscle size."
You will often see Sami Osman sharing videos from his workout sessions. Oftentimes, we have seen him do barbell lifts, core training, and many other different exercises. Sami said, "You should keep doing different workouts. Following the same schedule might not enthuse you, and reaching your maximum potential wouldn't be possible. Hence, incorporate variation in your exercises and you won't need a reason to be in the gym."
Sami Osman has trained numerous people from different age groups. He has rightfully used his degree, experience, and passion. The fitness freak has suffered several injuries and surgeries, yet he always finds his way back to the gym and fitness. Why? He calls it "discipleship." Seeing his enthusiasm, Sami Osman has also fetched opportunities to work with various healthcare brands.
However, your lifestyle and thoughts have a lot to do with your workout motivation. Sami Osman says, "You shouldn't let self-doubt hit your mind. When you're drowning in fears, doubts, and self-sabotaging behaviours, success feels out of your grasp. All of the skills, training, and tools in the world won't change your life."
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.