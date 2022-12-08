Would Big Eyes Coin Launch Make It Surge Past Cosmos & Ethereum Classic?

The upcoming meme coin, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), is nearing its market launch with much traction. Will it surge past Cosmos (ATOM) and Ethereum Classic (ETC)? Let's analyze these projects to see how they compare.
Cosmos (ATOM) Building an "Internet of Blockchains"
Building a decentralized future, Cosmos (ATOM) is a decentralized network of blockchains. These blockchains are independent and work on Byzantine Fault-Tolerant (BFT) consensus. The project's first blockchain, Cosmos Hub, acts as an intermediary between all the separate blockchains. Moreover, the Cosmos Hub is powered by PoS (Proof-of-Stake protocol and has its staking token, ATOM.
The project envisions creating an "internet of blockchains." Its goal is to enable fast and streamlined transactions and data transfers among blockchains through open-source tools. The blockchain also has smart contract functionality for creating dApps (Decentralized Apps). Currently ranking among the top 35 on CoinMarketCap (CMC), ATOM's market capitalization is over $3.8 billion. It traded just below $14 at the time of writing. However, its last ATH (All-time high) was $44.70 in September 2021.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Preserving the Queen's Integrity
The original unaltered version of the Queen, Ethereum Classic (ETC), was created from a hard fork in 2016. It was built in response to a major hack of the ETH DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) after losing 3.6 million coins. While the main blockchain went under an update to remove The DAO hack transactions, ETC has the unaltered history of Ethereum. Like ETH, this hard fork also supports smart contracts and dApps for DeFi (Decentralized Finance) applications).
However, it runs on the original PoW (Proof-of-Work) protocol to validate transactions. With a market capitalization of over $3.5 billion, ETC also ranked among the top 35 on CMC at the last check. It trades below $27 against its ATH of $176.16 achieved last May. In addition, the crypto has a max supply of 210.7 million.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Revolutionizing the DeFi Ecosystem & Meme Coins
Big Eyes (BIG) is an upcoming crypto project that aims to revolutionize DeFi and meme coins. Based on a cute cat with "big eyes," the meme coin operates on Ethereum. The cute cat wants to make meme coins more than just cute and fun by adding utility and meaningful goals. It plans on shifting wealth into the DeFi ecosystem by leveraging NFT (Non-fungible token) technology.
Focusing on its community, it also wants to make its holders prosperous while donating to charity to save the oceans. The meme coin is not moving blindly but on a four-stage roadmap to fulfil its goals.
The meme coin will enter the market soon with a launch on Uniswap. Moreover, it has a mammoth supply of tokens, 200 billion, of which 70% are selling in its presale presently. 5% of tokens are reserved for charity wallets.
How to Purchase BIG in its Presale?
With the presale stage six still ongoing, you can purchase BIG through its presale page. In this stage, every USDT you spend will earn you 3589.74 tokens, which will decline to 3181.82 in the next round. You can collect your BIG tokens after the end of the presale. To make a purchase, you must have a crypto wallet with enough funds in either ETH, BNB, or USDT.
To summarize, BIG is an upcoming project with much potential to outshine ATOM, ETC. It has raised over $9.17 million in presale funding so far. Additionally, the project comes with a green signal from top crypto auditors Solidity Finance and CoinSniper.
For more information on Big Eyes (BIG), you can visit the following links:
Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/
Website: https://bigeyes.space/
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.