WOW Skin Science Strengthens its HR Foundations with HROne

Drawing on lessons learnt from building a consumer-led brand, WOW Skin Science’s HR team implements an employee-centric HR automation platform to support organisational growth.
Leading D2C personal care and wellness brand WOW Skin Science has partnered with HROne to modernize its HR workflows with an employee-centric automation platform. The HR transformation initiative was driven by an objective to enhance employee experience and to establish a digital foundation for HR data and workflows.
After doing thorough groundwork, HROne emerged as the clear choice for WOW Skin Science due to its customizable, cost-effective, and user-friendly platform. Since implementation, the HROne platform has been instrumental in streamlining efforts of HR operations with complete payroll automation and seamless attendance management for distributed teams which has led to a significant improvement in employee lifecycle management.
“As an employer brand, we believe in putting our employees first and investing in solutions that enhance their experience. The latest partnership with HROne has helped us to achieve this goal by implementing a user-friendly employee centric automation platform that has streamlined and allowed our team to pursue more strategic initiatives.,” said Smriti Khanna, Vice President, HR at WOW Skin Science.
Commenting on the partnership, Karan Jain, Founder at HROne said, “We are very excited about this partnership with WOW Skin Science. HR automation is a must for startups and scaleups, and brings significant benefits as businesses acquire scale. WOW Skin Science’ HR transformation is a great example of how a well-planned transformation brings a 360-degree impact on the organisation.”
Building on the success of its transformation journey, WOW Skin Science is now pursuing other avenues of improvement, and will continue to adopt more modules of the HROne platform.