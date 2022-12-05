Wrecked Pre-Workout Review: Best Weight Loss Pre-Workout Supplement

In this Wrecked pre-workout review I’m going to talk to you about the most popular supplement from a company called Huge Supplements. It’s potent and available in several different formats. I’m also going to clear up some of the confusion that other reviews of Wrecked don’t explain.
Primarily, I’m going to talk about this product:
Classic Wrecked pre-workout supplement (V2 formula)
I’m going to tell you about the ingredients, and how potent they are. I’m going to tell you when to take it, and at what dosage.
Then, I’m going to explain exactly what it’s best weight loss pre-workout supplement, is and do a Wrecked Vs Lit Pre-Workout review for you as well to compare the two top, and affordable, pre-workout powerhouses.
Let’s Clear Up Some Confusion About Wrecked Pre Workout Reviews
There’s one problem when people talk about doing a review of Wrecked pre-workout supplements. It’s not just one product.
These are the variations of Wrecked that you can buy right now:
• Wrecked Pre-Workout Supplement (The Original One)
• Wrecked Halloween Edition
• Wrecked Enraged
• Wrecked Extreme
So people could be referring to one of four different products from the company called Huge Supplements.
For the purposes of this review, I’m going to talk specifically about the original Wrecked product, the basic pre-workout supplement.
But what has made it even more confusing right now is that Wrecked brought out a new formula in April 2022.
This means older reviews can be talking about a completely different formula of the Wrecked original pre-workout supplement to the one actually exists, with the new formula being far better valued for money and significantly more potent.
When To Use Wrecked
Although it’s called the pre-workout supplement, there is often confusion about when exactly you should take something like this. I recommend you take it 45 minutes before your workout. That’s enough time for the active ingredients, the stimulants, to start to get to work.
After about 30 minutes you’ll start to notice that tingling feeling from the Beta Alanine.
Then, it will fully kick in within the hour, meaning you are working at peak performance right through the main part of your workout.
Wrecked Pre-Workout Supplement Ingredients ( V2 V’s V1 Ingredients)
It’s worth going through the ingredients of the Wrecked pre-workout supplement in detail, especially as there is now a version 2. The difference in proportions is very different. That’s why considering them as the same thing is not really an option now.
Wrecked has put together a lot of pump-enhancing chemicals and general stims to really get you powering through your workout.
The second version of Wrecked has really lifted things up to a new level, especially in the main pump ingredients (Glycerol, L-Citrulline, Betaine Anhydrous, Agmatine Sulfate).
These are the main ingredients, and in brackets, I have put the increases from version 1:
• 8000 mg L-Citrulline (3500 mg more)
• 3500 mg Beta Alanine (300 mg more)
• 3000 mg Betaine Anhydrous (1000 mg more)
• 1500 mg L-Tyrosine (500 mg more)
• 1500 mg Agmatine Sulfate (250 mg more)
• 150 mg Theobromine (100 mg more)
• 75 mg S7 (25 mg more)
In addition, there are new ingredients added to Wrecked to increase its potency and efficiency:
• 4000 mg Hydromax (this is 65% glycerol)
• 600 mg Alpha GPC
• 250 mg Eria Jarensis extract
Interestingly, six ingredients are removed from the new formula, all minor amounts of milligrams though, that didn’t really add much to the overall potency.
Overall then, this is a more focused, more potent, more punchy, and more aggressive pre-workout supplement that really delivers AND it’s not just about pumping you full of caffeine.
Wrecked Pre-Workout Dosage
Interestingly, the old version of Wrecked contains 25 portions per tub. The new V2 is more potent, but only contains 20 portions.
In terms of dosage, you’re looking at 21 g per serving.
It’s a really huge scoop, and 21 g is an awful lot of powder. I’ll just tell you that the scoop doesn’t even contain 21 g when it heaped up high. You really need to do two scoops (flat) to get the full 21 g serving.
But you really need this large dose to hit the highs you need after about 60 minutes and power through for another hour or so.
This always hits the spot though, and these are the benefits of using Wrecked:
• Significant increase in energy
• Strong increase in motivation
• Incredible focus
• Bigger pumps
• Faster recovery
• Better warm-down (that thing you’re meant to do!)
It’s not so strong that you get hyperfocus, that tunnel vision, that slightly out-of-control feeling.
But it does for me hit the sweet spot. Even the stim junkies out there who like that feeling of incredible rushing will still get enough from Wrecked, without it being out of control.
If you’re a new person, then this will feel incredible to you. I actually advise you don’t take the full 21 g portion to start off with. Go for about 15 g, one just over level scoop, and I’m telling you, you’ll definitely notice a big difference.
What Are The Differences Between The Different Wrecked Versions?
So, the big question you’re probably asking is are you going to feel the difference between the different versions of Wrecked, and which one should you use?
1. Wrecked Halloween special
This is literally just the standard Wrecked formula in a different flavor. It’s called “bloody mango” flavor, and it’s a limited edition just for Halloween. Once it’s gone, it’s gone, so you probably won’t see it around much in 2023.
2. Wrecked Enraged
This is the newest version of Wrecked, a different formula. You get 40 servings, rather than 21, and it’s cheaper. That should tell you it’s not as potent. You get a lot of caffeine in this, more than in other Wrecked variants, and 2000 mg of Beta-Alanine. But for me, I would stick with the Wrecked original formula for all-round potency.
3. Wrecked Extreme (limited edition)
This is not widely available anymore, but you might be able to get it somewhere and a lot of reviews out there on Wrecked refer to it, which can be confusing.
Wrecked extreme contains an awful lot of caffeine. 300 mg per dose. On top of that, it contains 150 mg of DMHA, a potent stimulant. Neither of these is in the Wrecked original formula, which does contain caffeine but only at 150 mg per dose.
4. Wrecked original (V2.0 Formula)
So now we come to the formula we are talking about: Wrecked original, in its version 2 format.
I’ve already given you a list of the ingredients and the doses per milligram, but let’s just take a look at a view of the key ingredients in it:
1. L-Citrulline Malate is included at a significant dose. It’s actually not as efficient as the version of this chemical used in some other pre-workout supplements, but you get almost double what most of them provide. It’s perfect for minimizing the buildup of lactic acid, as well as being a proven endurance booster. It also increases levels of nitrous oxide which allow you to pump harder.
2. Beta Alanine is a tingling powerhouse. It will improve your power output and the aggressiveness of your pumps to the very end.
3. Betaine Anhydrous has delivered an increase in power output to bodybuilders for years. It also is another ingredient that helps to reduce fatigue, so that you can push yourself harder and longer.
Huge Supplement Stacks
If you want to get Wrecked at a discount, you can buy it as part of a stack. Huge Supplements do some really affordable stacks.
I will just focus on one here, as an example. It’s called the “The Shulk Stack”.
For just $189.95 you get 4 supplements delivered together for a bargain price:
• Huge Whey Powder
• Pump Serum
• Wrecked V2
• Arachidone Capsules
This stack will deliver extreme energy, focus, and determination. Once you’ve taken the stack, I’m telling you that you will not ever go back to unsupplemented bodybuilding.
The Huge Supplements stacks aren’t just about Wrecked. They do pure bodybuilding supplements as well, if you don’t want things like pre-workout built in.
For example, they do a plant steroid stack that consists of the potent natural plant steroids Ecdysterone and Sapogenin.
These are perfect for taking during a SARMs cycle, or even after it when you are recovering your testosterone levels but still want to maintain some muscle building potential.
Lit Pre-Workout Vs Wrecked
Lit pre-workout is available to buy on Amazon and GNC. That should tell you something because in my experience nothing good in terms of supplements, has ever been sold on those websites.
But, I’ve tried it because I wanted to see if I was wrong on this one, to do a direct comparison and a Lit pre-workout review.
First up, Lit is actually four different products (Lit, Lit AF, Lit Go, and Lit Concept X). The basic Lit pre-workout contains plenty of caffeine and Beta-Alanine. 250 mg of caffeine, which is broadly similar to Wrecked.
In terms of Beta-Alanine, it contains 3.2 g. The other key ingredient, L-Citrulline is present with 3 g. This ramp up further Lit AF product (8000 mg L-Citrulline as an example), and then go into overdrive for Concept X.
Compared to Wrecked, it’s only when you get to the Lit AF product that you get similar proportions of ingredients. In terms of the basic Lit pre-workout, Wrecked is far superior in terms of its potency.
Wrecked is five dollars cheaper than the basic Lit formula, costing $39.96.
On average, it’s $10 (25%) cheaper than Lit AF, and looking at GNC, it’s $23 cheaper than Concept X, the only Beyond Raw product that slightly beats it for ingredient density.
Overall then, Wrecked is far better value for money than the Beyond Raw Lit product range.
Why This Is The Best Weight Loss Pre-Workout Supplement
Look, I have to make the conclusion of this Wrecked pre-workout review a positive one. It’s simply the best weight loss pre-workout supplement I’ve ever found for the money. It will drive you longer and harder, whether you are bulking or cutting.
Comparing it to others, you just don’t get the density of ingredients now, with the new version 2 which has almost doubled the density in some areas, that you do with Wrecked.
Comparing it to the popular “Lit” range demonstrates that. It’s only the top-of-the-range supplement that just beats it for composition, and that’s 40% more expensive.
Overall, Wrecked is the strongest pre-workout supplement in its price class, and you can’t ignore the overwhelming positives of using it.
Wrecked pre-workout pros:
• Version 2 almost doubles the potency
• Not just about caffeine rush
• Balanced for all-round performance increases
• Huge doses of key ingredients
• Kicks in from 30 minutes and lasts for two hours
• Very affordable
Wrecked pre-workout cons:
• 21 g dose can be challenging to consume
• The rush it produces can be too much for beginners (lower the dose)
• Not as strong as some top-end/premium pre-workout supplements
Where To Buy Wrecked Pre-Workout
I hope this review of Wrecked, and its comparison to Lit pre-workout, has helped you to understand what it is and how potent it can be to help you power through your workouts.
For me, it’s simply the best weight loss pre-workout supplement I’ve found for the money and is perfect for cutting, and females who want to really hack the fat.
Use it alongside SARMs as well. This isn’t just about powering natural bodybuilding.
SARMs that boost your energy include Cardarine and Stenabolic. If you want to keep things simple, you could stick to one potent muscle-building SARM like RAD-140, and power up your workout with Wrecked an hour before you hit the gym.
The best place to buy Wrecked is direct from Huge Supplements. You’ll get it at the best price, and you know it’s genuine.
Also, you’ll get fantastic stack deals, flash sales, coupon codes live on the website, and for larger orders, completely free shipping as well.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.