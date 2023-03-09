Writer’s Choice: Big Eyes Coin, EOS, and Lido DAO and Why They’re Worth Investing In

"Strike while the iron is hot" is the mantra for many cryptocurrencies today. But, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), EOS (EOS), and Lido DAO (LDO) prefer to keep striking to keep the iron hot.
BIG, EOS, and LDO are making noise, positive ones, in their respective manners to capture their target crypto investors’ attention. Without a doubt, these crypto assets are giving their all, from product launches to constant security updates. Keep reading to understand why the above cryptos are this writer’s top choice today.
Lido DAO (LDO) Is Taking Monumental Leaps!
Lido DAO is a decentralized autonomous community that supplies Ethereum-based liquid staking assets. It lets investors stake their Ethereum (ETH) tokens in exchange for stETH—a tokenized representation of the staked ETH.
Further, Lido DAO allows its community to stake its assets without running a full node or handling its own infrastructure. Its members also have veto powers over the crypto's control. They hold LDO tokens and can provide protocol-related proposals and decisions.
Is there a future with Lido DAO?
Experts predict Lido DAO's price range in 2024 at around $5.35 to $6.30—this is after its performance in the previous years.
There’s A Future With EOS (EOS)
EOS is a blockchain technology that supports decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. Created by Block.one and launched in 2018, the EOS blockchain aims to provide fast, scalable, and flexible blockchain platforms like Ethereum. It uses a delegated proof-of-stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism where token holders get to vote which block producers can verify transactions on the network
EOS has a stack of impressive technologies and resilient organizations. As such, it is a 3rd generation, Layer 1, low-latency, and highly performant blockchain. They combine programmable infrastructures, versatile blockchain architecture, and tailored-fit smart contracts. Essentially, it liberates developers to produce intricate dApps, straight from their imagination.
Your Future With EOS
Cryptocurrency experts foresee a bullish market for EOS; its rate might reach a maximum of $1.61 in August of this year.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Strikes Again!
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an up-and-coming meme coin in the DeFi ecosystem currently in its 12th presale stage. It's an Ethereum-based blockchain project that hosts highly scalable smart contracts for its users.
BIG offers promising product features that just keep exciting investors and crypto fans alike. It's currently running an exciting campaign where you can pin in the vault code '819' and get a complimentary 5,000% ROI Loot Box. You can also spend over $100 for its starter loot box and enjoy up to 900% return on investments!
BIG is also true to its aim for a better environment via its use of a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. This environment-friendly protocol helps reduce carbon footprint. Additionally, it aims to allocate 5% of its total supply to marine life.
Odds on BIG’s Favor
Big Eyes Coin may be in its presale stage. But, if its current $31.5 million sale ahead of its launch date is any indication, it will hit above and beyond!
Bottomline
Among the three cryptos mentioned, Big Eyes Coin is this writer’s main choice. Who wouldn’t—Big Eyes Coin just keeps crushing the competition and attracting public attention despite being fairly new in the crypto world
