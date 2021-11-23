Wudzo Interiors to invest 50 crores to expand the business in Bangalore

Gone are the days when interior design was regarded to be merely a pompous display of a certain sensitivity and excellent taste in space decoration. For instance, choosing the proper fabrics or colors to employ in your house. More and more people are realizing the value of having a space managed by professionals, with a presentation that is both comfortable and enjoyable for all. Interior design is a service that offers its clients a collection of aesthetically beautiful yet functional solutions for making better use of the available space. Wuzdo, a high-end interior design firm, has launched a new experience center in Bangalore. The luxurious brand is making extraordinary efforts to invest 50 crores in business and R&D by 2022.
The current experience center is located in the HSR layout, and the new one will be designed in the HRBR layout and will occupy a total area of 5000 square feet. With a well-established structure, the company has announced its development intentions and is concentrating its efforts in the coming months to open new experience centers in Sarjapur and Whitefield (Bangalore). Interior design is more than just a matter of appearance; it also has the capacity to transform even a studio apartment into a spacious home with the use of good design and relaxing lighting. A bad interior design, on the other hand, results in a larger house with insufficient space. Interior designers from Wudzo Interiors are professionals at creating more spaces, increasing space efficiency, increasing practical space usage, enhancing lighting effects, enhancing color effects, enhancing textures, patterns, scale, and size, among other things. They're also masters in picking out fixtures and equipment. To be more specific, it is all about improving people's lives by modifying their lives.
The creative brain of two talented individuals, Varun Ravindran and Manoj Martin led to the establishment of the design firm 'Wuzdo' in the year 2017. Wuzdo is making a name for itself in the hearts and minds of people. From curating each and every piece of design based on customer preferences to providing their clients with a unique 'AR Feature,' that allows them to visualize every detail of their designs in the real-world environment, including colors, fabrics, furniture, and decor. Wuzdo has implemented augmented reality technology into its offerings, following a customer-first strategy.
"I believe evolving with the changing times is the basis of every business that makes it win the designing curve", says Varun Ravindran, the founder of 'Wuzdo,' with the goal of producing designs that speak their value. The founder further went on by saying, “The interior design industry is always evolving. To succeed in the respective field, you must have a positive attitude as well as a creative design talent. Consumer attitudes and how they refurbish their homes are changing as a result of technological advancements. As a result, this new augmented technology will assist designers in expanding their businesses and making an impact that has never been seen before."
Wuzdo has emerged as one of the best on the list of interior design companies in Bangalore. The brand has accomplished over 850+ projects that are the pinnacle of perfection using an Augmented Reality platform. The brand is represented by individualized designers based on a prior assessment of preferences, which is further revolutionizing people's homes and lives by exposing them to innovative art experiences.
