X Ray – The Inner Image A Technically And Aesthetically Sound Psychological Thriller .. Movie Review 3 Star

After making regional romantic drama’s, the filmmaker Rajiv S Ruia enters the world of psychological thriller with his latest outing X Ray- The Inner Image, which is quite a bold move but he holds his ground and delivers yet another worthy watch.
The film is produced by Pradeep K Sharma under the banner of Baba Motion Pictures Private Limited. The film revolves around a young man and a woman, Rahul Sharma and Yaashi Kapoor, who are caught in a whirlwind of dark emotions and sensual fantasies, which gets better of the both.
Rajiv S Ruia directorial ‘X Ray – The Inner Image’ is a stunning visual delight, which is shot in a whole new seven camera set-up for every scene, so that the audience gets whole new experience.
Director Rajiv has delicately shot the scenes, which keeps the audience hooked to the screens. The film reminds you of Alfred Hitchcock style of filmmaking, which explores the intangible dark emotions, which allows a wild ride into the unadulterated exploration into human psyche.
The premise and genre, psychological thriller set over one night, is a tough cookie to crack but Rajiv does deliver. At times the scene and given the premise and genre, the film will not only have a good run in cinemas but will finds a niche on digital platform as well.
The camera, sound design, screen play and performances are all in the right place. The dialogues are will written and delivered. The camera work is great, which captures the every little detail, which makes for a thrilling ride.
The screenplay of the film starts building the anticipation and thrill level, keeping the end as mysterious as possible and when finally, the tale is laid out, audience are gasping for air. The director specialized in blood and mirror breaking scenes, which are key elements for any psychological thriller.
The only elements which could go wrong with the film, there is too much of darkness and violence. The premise of the film is a huge villa, which could be a tad bit boring after a while.
The film does come loaded with a stunning and groovy item song titled Jigliya, which features beautiful and popular actress Evelyn Sharma, by Rapper Ikka and Swati Sharma. It’s been written by veteran Shabbir Ahmed and composed by talented Raaj Aasho.
The film opened with impressive reviews today.
https://youtu.be/4v22tVZD7mk