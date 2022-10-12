xHashtag launches Soultags on Solana blockchain platform

A new alternative job board easily overtakes traditional technology for freelancers and job seekers. This revolutionary Web3 vision enables opportunities that were never possible before. Using blockchain technology, xHashtag is creating a system of evaluation consisting of an assessment of an individual's capabilities, rather than qualifications or education. This more efficient way offers many benefits: greater reliability in offering work; more certainty that the right person is hired for the right position; and a fairer system for all individuals.
The Web 3.0 design of xHashtag represents a new way of evaluating those who are qualified for the right jobs and positions. It is designed to be complementary to the current system. This is a platform where freelancers or job seekers can compete for a fair market job price. Another key feature of xHashtag is the fact that it serves as a bridge between traditional and more modern systems. This design serves as a gateway to all those who are reluctant to embrace the idea of crypto and blockchain technology. The combination of Web 3.0 and blockchain technology in a decentralized system will change the way the everyday world operates.
Soultags are an identity and reputation system recently launched by xHashtag. Soultags are minted as non-transferable Soulbound Tokens (SBTs) that can be customized for applications where the value of this token is particularly relevant. Various parameters can be modified, including name, description, representative graphics, conditions to be met before claiming the Soultag, as well as the start and end dates for claims.
“We’ve designed Soultags with a simple philosophy – Making on-chain credentials more secure and reliable. Soultags help both the projects as well as users looking for income to collaborate, through mutual faith enabled by the very nature of Soultag.” says Monica Durga, Founder, xHashtag.
Soultag Soulbound Tokens would be used in forthcoming xHashtag campaigns, in conjunction with XTAG token, xHashtag’s native utility token. xHashtag, including the platform and Soultag credentials, is all about giving people opportunities to offer their skills, develop their abilities and contribute to society. A fair market price and system of evaluation will be offered on the xHashtag platform based on personal capabilities identifiable and verifiable via Soultags, rather than qualifications or education.
xHashtag has substantial potential in the market. In the traditional system today, freelancers and job seekers face many difficulties. Blockchain technology offers a solution to these problems. The blockchain provides a robust solution that can be fully implemented through a decentralized network without having its efficiency impacted. The xHashtag platform's use of the blockchain system makes it a gateway to a world where the traditional business model is put on trial.