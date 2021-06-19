Yash Tuteja - The Story Of A Leading Socialpreneur

The values for being a good citizen and a better human being are ingrained at an early age. Yash Tuteja imbibed the diligence for one’s passion when he was a kid while adoring his mother’s persistence for her salon.
The drive for being a socialpreneur began when, as a teenager, he and his friends collected pocket money to celebrate his birthday with the underprivileged. Yash Taneja proudly wears multiple stars on his collar as a socialpreneur, entrepreneur, and mentor.
Avidity for entrepreneurship
As Yash grew, so did his interest in the business. At the age of 17, he started helping his mother in growing her business. He has always been a judicious thinker and a strategic player. These qualities always played off well for him and the business management. Thus, he ended up taking the management and advancement of business as his responsibility.
His zeal to grow his mother’s passion and his flair for entrepreneurship soon resulted in the transformation of a one-room salon into a chain of modernistic beauty salons - MEENAKSHI’S SALON and ACADEMY. The salon which currently runs under the active directorship of Mr. Yash Tuteja has become a household name in Chhattisgarh.
Fervor for sociopreneurship
“The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” Mahatma Gandhi has always urged to find happiness in the service of others. Aashayein has been Yash Tuteja’s endeavor to find and spread happiness.
2010 marked the inauguration of AASHAYEIN. It is a renowned NGO in Chhattisgarh established by Mr. Tuteja and his friends. It strives to aid the welfare of the underprivileged and create awareness regarding the importance of health. During the lockdown, Aashayein distributed groceries and food packets to more than 10,000 underprivileged people.
Aashayein also supported the daily wage earners whose small source of income was shut due to the distress of covid. They distributed many PPE kits to barbers enabling them to safely resume their work and earn their livelihood to sustain their homes. Aashayein also aspires to expand its support to a large mass of needful people in the near future.
Eagerness to nurture the dreams of others
The Tuteja academy is another radical milestone in the journey of Yash Tuteja. It is an all-inclusive academy for civil service exam preparation. Through this academy, Mr. Tuteja envisions providing a ladder for the upliftment of the people who are passionate about serving the country.
His hard work and impressive mentorship led to the establishment of the dream academy in Raipur as well as the Bilaspur districts of Chhatisgarh. The large number of efforts made by Yash Tuteja is inspirational for his keenness to help and motivate others’ growth.
To be a part of the heartening journey of Mr. Tuteja, connect with him on Instagram - @yashtuteja1