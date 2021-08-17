Yeh Baarishein by Sandesh Motwani & Anagha Gaikwad: A timeless love song

As far as love songs go, they don't get much more timeless than this. Singer-Songwriter Sandesh Motwani brings the romance for "Yeh Baarishein" along with Anagha Gaikwad in the third Hindi single from his latest releases in 2021. "Yeh Baarishein" is one of the more straightforward tracks on Sandesh Motwani's latest record, but then stripped-back piano and guitar ballads are when Sandesh has always shined brightest. What's more, that he manages to pull off lines like "Jaana Tune Na Jaaneya, Dil Mera Raahon Mein Dhoondata," with soothing sophistication is a testament to his rich and textured vocals. We see an incredibly promising and heartfelt performance by debut playback singer Anagha Gaikwad. With stars in our eyes, we can only see the brightest musical future for her.
Sandesh Motwani is a legend at tugging the heartstrings. Yeh Baarishein is the best of what Sandesh has always been able to do with his music and voice – creating beautiful, deep, delicate love ballads. "Yeh Baarishein" becomes his first Bollywood driven original single but he also has a way of appearing on big R&B/Pop tracks and still remains tasteful and classic – something attributed mainly to his talent. "It was a wonderful experience working along with Anagha," says Sandesh. We both shared a similar vision for the direction we wanted to take our collaboration to and now to see that has all come to life and resonating with people is surreal."
"Yeh Baarishein" is heartfelt and romantic. Sandesh’s enchanting vocals coupled with Anagha's dreamy voice, makes for a song so timeless, it's sure to never leave our playlists. The intense message of “Yeh Baarishein Hain Tumse, Pal Woh Kahin Hain Ghum Se” is poetic and sincere, and joined with the skillful, beautiful music production by Vishesh Motwani, the track ends up being a classy and addictive love song.
The song truly comes to life with Vishesh Motwani's beautiful cinematography. Vishesh injects an immersive experience that has helped the celebrated artist earn millions of views and streams from his mashups and covers in the years prior. Sandesh & Anagha push the boundaries of cinematic experience by independent artists in an effortless fashion. Anagha Gaikwad mesmerizes with her beautiful performance, like her voice knows exactly how to melt hearts. When strings are injected into the mix in the chorus of the song it takes the delicate experience to an incredibly immersive and cinematic experience, all courtesy of Vishesh Motwani's genius music production. The arrangement is more familiar in mainstream pop, but a pleasing delicate tension in the recording makes it a heart touching experience. "Yeh Baarishein" illustrates that Independent Artists can still create a major pop hit. Sandesh Motwani & Anagha Gaikwad were able to do that in the best way.
Link: