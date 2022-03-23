Yoga Brands Abhishek Gagneja explains the rise of plant-based protein

Consumer demand for plant-based protein foods is on the rise – and at a significant rate. This growing interest in plant-forward food is largely due to consumers taking a more proactive, holistic approach to their health and wellness, and they are looking to wholesome nutrition from plant protein sources to fill this need.
Plant-based protein, and in particular vegetarian alternatives, make up a significant portion of this market. Joining the race, Abhishek Gagneja started Yoga Brands, which aims to encourage people to a healthier living at the same time amplifying their way of living with its range of wellness and lifestyle products.
Yoga Brands promotes three brands under its umbrella-like Pro Nutrition & Fitness, Goodlife Nutrition & Ketogen.
Pro Nutrition & Fitness deals in supplements that help build muscles, weight loss & cross fit; Goodlife Nutrition supports holistic health and wellness and proliferates the idea of being healthy, realistic, and, more importantly, having a Good Life with its products blend of nature, science & synergy.
On the other hand, while Ketogen leader in the Weight loss category is a doctor-developed science-backed plant-based superfood line prepared with 100% pure natural plants; Backed by free Nutrition Counseling, it is an approach that amalgamates an all-inclusive health program from the ancient wisdom of ayurvedic nutrition to exercises with modern science tailored to the physical & mental needs of human anatomy, delivered in private sessions with expert coaches and dieticians.
Abhishek Gagneja, founder of Yoga Brands, "We are more than just a fitness supplement company. Our brands are providing solutions for lifestyle disease management, fitness/sports nutrition, and weight management. So, when a customer buys a product, they get complimentary consultation from dietitians and trainers to help them achieve their health goals.
"Consumers are purchasing plant-based foods, especially protein alternatives to the meat, in increasing numbers. Meat alternatives, in particular, have jumped 60% over the past two years, driven by better-tasting and more widely available products."
"We currently have over 50 SKU's available in the Indian Market, in the next 6-9 months we are expecting double the SKU's. Some of the popular products are ACV Lean Gummies, Insulin Complex, Advance Slimming Complex, Supergreens, Plant Protein, Whey Protein, and Peanut Butter", Gagneja said.
The company plans to expand our products portfolio and launch our AI-based fitness & wellness app, and with the foundation work done by our team in 2021, we are looking to grow by 100 percent in 2022.
Talking about the nutrition benefits of plant protein, Yoga Brands, Founder Abhishek Gagneja said, "Proteins serve as an imperative macronutrient in human nutrition and well-being. Their nutritional quality substantially varies with their digestibility, amino acid profile, bioavailability, processing, and purity. From a nutritional viewpoint, the ideal integration of proteins from diverse plant sources can supply an adequate amount of essential amino acids to fulfill human health needs."
On Yoga Brands' growth, Abhishek Gagneja said, "The company is able to penetrate the Indian market due to the upsurge of the ongoing awareness around self-care and self-love. People are looking to take better care of them now than ever, and thus Yoga Brands could receive that impetus in the health sector."
"Our consumers truly want a brand they can identify with. This consumer is the one looking for a natural lifestyle, and the split is about 60% women and 40% men. Women are buying the products, but they are also buying them for their partners and families. So in terms of consumption, it's more like 50% women and 50% the rest (men and other family members)", he added.