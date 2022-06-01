You could become wealthy with these cryptocurrencies this year – Cosmos (ATOM), Solana (SOL), and Gnox Token (GNOX)

Despite being a highly volatile asset, cryptocurrency can help investors build wealth, particularly if they invest in digital coins over time.
It is a portfolio play that has gained traction in recent months and is catching up to stock trading as a source of wealth growth for investors.
More investors are entering the cryptocurrency market every day. Some investors want stable options, while others want affordable cryptocurrencies, but they all want to make a profit. The cryptocurrencies listed below can help investors build wealth in 2022.
1.Cosmos (ATOM)
Many developers have shifted to the Cosmos chain because of its inherent interoperability. While other blockchains are incorporating cross-chain solutions, Cosmos has the first-mover advantage, which can help the token experience a significant upsurge in the future, possibly exceeding the all-time high of $44.70.
Cosmos increases scalability by offering faster transaction speeds than Ethereum or Bitcoin. It can process 10,000 TPS of data. It is more than a blockchain bridge, and its functionalities make it a good market option with high returns.
2.Solana (SOL)
Investors have looked to Solana for opportunities, and this year is no exception. Solana's technology has become decentralized to facilitate the development of decentralized applications (dApps).
Many other smart contracts cannot compete with Solana because its network is more efficient, faster, and cost-effective, and as a result, it is quickly becoming a trading favorite.
The crypto industry triumphed in 2021, with Solana, among other massively successful coins, making headlines and presenting cryptocurrency investing as a far more appealing endeavor.
3.Gnox (GNOX)
Gnoxis the first to provide yield farming as a service. It strives to make DeFi earning as simple and stress-free as possible to encourage the protocol's continued growth.
To do this, Gnox rewards long-term investors by implementing buy and sell taxes, which are used to fund its treasury.
Gnox treasury funds will be used to fund staking, liquidity pools, lending platforms, and even asset-backed NFTs. All investors need to do is purchase and hold the token to share equally in the profits. This means that anyone can reap the benefits of crypto investing without researching.
Currently in its presale phase, Gnox promises to be one of the most exciting projects of 2022.
